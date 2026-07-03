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diddy and corden in front of an suv
Music

Watch Diddy Join James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke'

In an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' for "Carpool Karaoke," Diddy revealed there are only two people who call him by his real name.

Joe Price1184 days ago
Fake Drake in a video where he challenges Real Drake to a boxing match
Music

Fake Drake Wants a $1 Million ‘Friendly Boxing Match’ With Real Drake, Will Change Name If He Loses

Lookalike Izzy Drake, also known as Fake Drake, has challenged the 'Honestly, Nevermind' chart-topper to a $1 million celebrity boxing match.

Joe Price1480 days ago
Cardi B and Starco Brands launch Whipshots at The Goodtime Hotel
Music

Cardi B Tells Bardi Gang She Might ‘Change Y’all Name’ to ‘Slutties’

Cardi B is currently considering rebranding her dedicated fanbase, hitting up Twitter on Sunday night to get their perspective on the matter.

Brenton Blanchet1622 days ago
Kanye West and Julia Fox at Paris Fashion Week
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Has Already Given Her Relationship With Kanye a Nickname

On her Instagram Stories on Monday, Fox shared a snap of the duo from Paris Men’s Fashion Week, revealing the nickname that wasn't too tough to see coming.

Brenton Blanchet1636 days ago
Latto performing at Atlanta festival
Music

Latto Responds to Troll Referencing Her Past Rap Name

Even though Latto officially changed her name earlier this year, she’s still fielding questions about her original sobriquet, and took the time to answer one.

tara mahadevan1661 days ago
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Summer Walker at the Soul Train Awards
Style

Summer Walker and LVRD Pharaoh Show Off Face Tattoos of Each Other's Names

Summer Walker and her new beau rapper LVRD Pharaoh took to Instagram on Monday to reveal they got matching face tattoos of each other's names.

tara mahadevan1698 days ago
Facebook's logo on a tablet screen.
Life

Facebook Reportedly Planning to Rebrand With New Name

Facebook Inc., which owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and more, is planning a rebrand by introducing a new name for the company, The Verge reports.

Abel Shifferaw1733 days ago
Kanye West walking somewhere
Music

Kanye West Receives Approval From Judge to Officially Change Name to Ye

Kanye West is reportedly now Ye after a Los Angeles judge approved his petition to change his legal identity to his longtime nickname on Monday.

Brenton Blanchet1734 days ago
latto new name
Music

Mulatto Confirms Rap Name Change (UPDATE)

Mulatto has a new stage name, which is now listed on her Spotify and Apple Music pages. A teaser for her upcoming single also uses the new moniker.

Brenton Blanchet1887 days ago
Yung Miami attends The Grand Opening of Onyx Nightclub
Music

Yung Miami Gives Up on Trying to Stop Fans From Calling Her Caresha: ‘Ion Care No More’

After realizing her request was apparently just a little too big, City Girls member Yung Miami hopped in the Instagram comments to surrender.

Xavier Hamilton1914 days ago
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mulatto
Music

Mulatto Discusses Plan to Roll Out New Rap Name: A ‘Change at This Level in Your Career Is a Big Decision’

"I want them to also understand that the name change at this level in your career is a big decision," rapper Mulatto added of the switch she plans to make soon.

Joe Price1997 days ago
virgil abloh offwhite runway
Style

Virgil Abloh's Off-White Sued for Trademark Infringement Over Company Name

Virgil Abloh's trendsetting label Off-White is being sued by New York-based creative and design agency OffWhite Productions LLC for trademark infringement.

Hannah Lifshutz2565 days ago
kim k kanye nasir
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Files Trademark for 2-Week Old Psalm West's Name

A typical move for mothers in the Kardashian family.

Kyle Shokeye2612 days ago
Lil Nas X
Music

Lil Nas X Might Change Stage Name ‘In the Future’ Out of Respect for Nas

Despite already having a No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single, Lil Nas X is considering changing his performing moniker.

Joe Price2641 days ago
Basketball player Michael Jordan smiles
Sports

Michael Jordan Turned Down $1 Million Endorsement Deal to Avoid Saying 'Beanee Weenies'

Jordan has revealed that he wasn't willing to sell his soul just to make a deal.

Xavier Hamilton2670 days ago
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Dunkin Donuts
Life

Dunkin' Donuts Has Decided to Ditch the 'Donuts' Part of Name

It's not as heartbreaking as it sounds.

Joshua Espinoza2853 days ago
young thug
Music

Young Thug Understandably Changes His Name to SEX

Sources say SEX is a great name.

Trace William Cowen3070 days ago

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