My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

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Kanye West and Jay-Z are pictured. Kanye wears a black jacket and gold chain; Jay-Z has dreadlocks and wears a casual shirt.
Music

Ye Says He ‘Obviously’ Hates Jay-Z and Doesn’t Like ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Album

The artist formerly known as Kanye West went on another unhinged social media rant, making several controversial comments—ranging from bashing his own music to expressing how he feels about Jay-Z.

Mark Elibert462 days ago
Pusha T performing on stage, pointing outwards, wearing a traditional styled top, ambient stage lighting visible
Music

Pusha T Talks Moments of Perfection in His Catalog, Says "Runaway" Feature Is 'Perfect Verse'

Pusha also named a 'DAYTONA' track, a Clipse classic, and more when talking perfection with Complex.

Trace William Cowen812 days ago
Three musicians on stage in separate events, each engaging with the audience
Music

Ye Proclaims Himself GOAT Amid Drake and Kendrick Beef, Says He 'Washed' Both of Them

Ye said he "washed" K Dot on 'The Life of Pablo' song "No More Parties In LA."

Joe Price841 days ago
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Two celebrities posing together; male with sunglasses, leather jacket; female with buzz cut and bold necklace
Music

Amber Rose Says Ye Should Compensate Her for Helping With ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

The pair dated when Ye was working on the album in 2009.

Mark Elibert853 days ago
Music

Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West to Perform "Runaway" and More in a Jason Voorhees Mask

Ye and Scott have been close collaborators for over a decade.

Zach Dionne898 days ago
chris rock pictured alongside a photo of ye and bianca
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Seen With Kanye West and Bianca Censori After Being Spotted With Amber Rose

The comedian's prior link-up with Amber inspired a wave of "Blame Game" jokes.

Trace William Cowen911 days ago
Music

Ludacris Answers Katt Williams' Illuminati Allegations and Wife Slander in New Freestyle and Fans Can't Get Enough

The Grammy-winner rapped over "Devil in a New Dress" to inform the incendiary comedian he isn't Illuminati, a clout chaser, or a man liable to “say sh*t for likes.”

Zach Dionne925 days ago
Pop Culture

Chris Rock and Amber Rose's Public Outing Prompts References to Kanye West’s “Blame Game”

The 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" song famously features Chris Rock in the outro.

tara mahadevan932 days ago
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Music

Statik Selektah Was ‘Heartbroken’ When Kanye Didn’t List Him on ‘Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Credits

Rapper/producer Termanology says Statik worked on two songs on the classic album and received no credit for his contributions.

Mark Elibert975 days ago
Kanye West at the 2019 Met Gala
Music

Universal Music Group Hit With Lawsuit for Sample in Kanye West's 2010 Song "Power"

Universal Music Group has been hit with a lawsuit for allegedly not honoring the license agreement for a sample used in Kanye West's 2010 song "Power."

tara mahadevan1543 days ago
Nicki Minaj delivering her Adele impression on 'The Late Late Show.'
Music

Nicki Minaj Does Adele Impression and Bows Down to Unforgettable Video of Singer Rapping “Monster” Verse

Nicki told James Corden his "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Adele "made my day, my year" and that she "probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing."

Joe Price1624 days ago
Ye and Pusha-T are seen conversing
Music

Steven Victor Looks Back on Pusha-T’s Initial Reaction to Kanye West’s ‘MBDTF’ Creative Process

In a recent interview, the Victor Victor Worldwide founder and ubiquitous industry figure reflected on his career, including his extensive work with Pusha.

Trace William Cowen1667 days ago

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