Featured
We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'Insanul Ahmed
When it was time for Kanye West to record, he thought of everyone he wanted to work with...and invited them all to paradise. Complex got an exclusive invite to watch history being made.Noah Callahan-Bever
Following Kanye West’s explosive episode of 'Drink Champs,' Big Sean has stopped by the podcast to offer his side of the story and much more.Joe Price
Music
T-Pain Says Kanye Called One of His Lines ‘Corny,’ Then ‘Stole’ It for ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Opener
T-Pain broke down the moment when Kanye West "stole" a bar after referring to it as “corny,” then used it on 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.'Mackenzie Cummings-Grady