Statik Selektah Was ‘Heartbroken’ When Kanye Didn’t List Him on ‘Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Credits

Statik Selektah was not happy that Kanye West didn't credit him for contributing to My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, according to Termanology.

During his appearance on My Expert Opinion alongside Paul Wall, the rapper and producer revealed Statik worked on a couple songs on Ye's album and expected to be properly credited. Once the credits were made official, Statik saw his name was nowhere to be found.

"Statik did two beats on Dark Twisted Fantasy," Termanology told the My Expert Opinion crew. "He didn't get credit for them, but he did them, he did 'Lost in the World' and one other one. He did the drums in the studio with Kanye, and he said when they passed the credits in, his name wasn't on the list."

He added, "I remember one of the beats I picked, and [Statik] was like, 'Yo, you can't have that beat 'cause it's going on Kanye's shit.' And I was like, 'Alright! Hell yeah, get it. Get it, my bro.' And then when the shit came out, I remember he was heartbroken."