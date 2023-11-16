Statik Selektah Was ‘Heartbroken’ When Kanye Didn’t List Him on ‘Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Credits

Statik Selektah was not happy that Kanye West didn't credit him for contributing to My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, according to Termanology.
During his appearance on My Expert Opinion alongside Paul Wall, the rapper and producer revealed Statik worked on a couple songs on Ye's album and expected to be properly credited. Once the credits were made official, Statik saw his name was nowhere to be found.
"Statik did two beats on Dark Twisted Fantasy," Termanology told the My Expert Opinion crew. "He didn't get credit for them, but he did them, he did 'Lost in the World' and one other one. He did the drums in the studio with Kanye, and he said when they passed the credits in, his name wasn't on the list."
He added, "I remember one of the beats I picked, and [Statik] was like, 'Yo, you can't have that beat 'cause it's going on Kanye's shit.' And I was like, 'Alright! Hell yeah, get it. Get it, my bro.' And then when the shit came out, I remember he was heartbroken."
Statik told Termanology he could take the beat after the lack of credit. Termanology pointed out this is just how the industry works, especially when you have so many hands contributing to a project.
"He like, 'Alright fuck it, you can have that beat now 'cause they didn't give me my credit,'" Termanology recalled. "So we ended up using the beat, the same beat, on our shit. The drums. … I'm not coming up here to shit on Kanye. It's just the industry's like that, right? You got 10 cats working on a beat. Sometimes, people forget who did what."
He continued, "If I had to guess and I'm just being a good person, I would say that it was just like, the credit got forgotten. I don't think he was like, 'Fuck Statik' or anything, you know what I'm saying? I think it was just 100 dudes in there."
Kanye West released My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in November 2010, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and going on to snag a triple platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The album featured Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Pusha T, Rick Ross, Kid Cudi, John Legend, Bon Iver, and Elton John, not to mention countless writers and producers.