Chris Rock Seen With Kanye West and Bianca Censori After Being Spotted With Amber Rose

In December, Rock, whose Selective Outrage special hit Netflix last year, was spotted with Amber Rose, who was previously quite publicly linked with Ye as far back as 2008, the year he released 808s & Heartbreak. The two were reported to have split by 2010, though Rose is referenced by way of Nicki Minaj's breakout "Monster" verse on Ye’s opus My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The Rock-featuring MBDTF cut "Blame Game," meanwhile, is said to be inspired by Ye's relationship with Rose. Naturally, fans were quick to make the connection when seeing the comedian and the former Loveline host together in New York City.

Also in December, Ye shared a public apology to Instagram nearly a year after his career-altering appearance on Alex Jones' show. During that interview, he said, among other things, "I like Hitler." That same year, he made a number of comments widely condemned as anti-Semitic. His apology, however, was met with skepticism, not to mention speculation that it was made with the assistance of AI technology. Per TMZ, a new apology could be on the way.

More recently, comedian Katt Williams was asked to give his thoughts on the latest Ye developments during an extensively covered Club Shay Shay interview.

"I don’t support or villainize Kanye because I don’t understand what it is we want from him," Williams said during the interview. ""I don’t know why we look at a basketball player and say, 'He didn’t score no hockey goals this whole season.' He don’t play hockey!"

As for whether Ye had his teeth removed and replaced with titanium, that is not a thing that actually happened.