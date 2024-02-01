Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West to Perform "Runaway" and More in a Jason Voorhees Mask

Kanye and Travis Scott telegraphed the fact that Ye would show up for Trav's Orlando tour stop on Wednesday, but they still managed to make it surprising by having West perform "Runaway."
Get a glimpse of the controversial 46-year-old dusting off the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy classic—while wearing a Jason Voorhees mask—below.
Other footage shows energetic performances of "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" and "Fade," with Kanye's Vultures collaborator Ty Dolla Sign, plus the title track from that upcoming project. 2007's "Can't Tell Me Nothing" made the cut as well.
This story is being updated.