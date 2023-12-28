Chris Rock and Amber Rose's Public Outing Prompts References to Kanye West’s “Blame Game”

Rose famously dated Yeezy from 2008 to 2010. After dating Wiz for about a year, the couple got engaged and wed in July 2013, later divorcing in September 2014. They also welcomed their only child together, the now 9-year-old son Sebastian in 2013. Rose had her second son with Alexander “AE” Edwards, now 4-year-old Slash in 2019. Their relationship ended when she accused AE of infidelity, alleging that he slept with 12 women, which he revealed to be true. Rose has also been romantically connected to Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage, and Odell Beckham Jr.

In January, Rose shared her thoughts about dating on the Sofia With an F podcast: “I want to be single for the rest of my life," she said. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”

She added, “I’m fine with being by myself too. I’m very happy to not share my bed with anyone.”