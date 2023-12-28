Chris Rock and Amber Rose's Public Outing Prompts References to Kanye West’s “Blame Game”

Are Chris Rock and Amber Rose an item?
Per photos published by Page Six, the duo were out together in New York City on Dec. 26, returning to the comedian’s apartment.
The hangout had Kanye West fans making references to the rapper’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album cut “Blame Game," where the outro features Rock playing the role of a man who’s dating Ye’s ex—and proceeds to compliment her on her skills in the bedroom. “Yeezy taught me,” she repeatedly says as he thanks Ye, a phrase that later trended on Twitter.
While the nature of Rock and Rose's relationship is up in the air, they're both recently single. Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016, and later dated Lake Bell for less than a year. Following their split, he was romantically linked to British TV host Sharon Carpenter.
Rose famously dated Yeezy from 2008 to 2010. After dating Wiz for about a year, the couple got engaged and wed in July 2013, later divorcing in September 2014. They also welcomed their only child together, the now 9-year-old son Sebastian in 2013. Rose had her second son with Alexander “AE” Edwards, now 4-year-old Slash in 2019. Their relationship ended when she accused AE of infidelity, alleging that he slept with 12 women, which he revealed to be true. Rose has also been romantically connected to Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage, and Odell Beckham Jr.
In January, Rose shared her thoughts about dating on the Sofia With an F podcast: “I want to be single for the rest of my life," she said. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”
She added, “I’m fine with being by myself too. I’m very happy to not share my bed with anyone.”