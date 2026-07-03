Musiq Soulchild

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Musiq Soulchild surprising wedding guests with a serenading rendition of his 2002 song "Dontchange."
Music

Musiq Soulchild Surprises Fan's Bride With "Dontchange" Wedding Serenade

The happy couple were made even happier thanks to the singer's wedding day rendition of his 2002 classic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams317 days ago
Hit Boy photographed in New York City
Music

Hit-Boy and Musiq Soulchild Tease Collab Album

Hit-Boy and Musiq Soulchild have teased their upcoming collaborative album, which they say is called 'Victims &amp; Villain's and is slated for a February release.

taramhdvn1289 days ago
Dave East's cover art for his new album 'HDIGH'
Music

Listen to Dave East's 'HDIGH' Project f/ Method Man, Benny the Butcher, Musiq Soulchild, and More (UPDATE)

Dave East has returned with a new project titled 'HDIGH.' The tape features appearances from Method Man, Benny The Butcher, Musiq Soulchild, and others.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1590 days ago
earthgang photo by Shamaal
Music

EarthGang Announce Biodeghettable Tour and Release New Song “Amen” f/ Musiq Soulchild

EarthGang's album 'Ghetto Gods' is drawing near, and the pair just released a new track called "Amen" featuring Musiq Soulchild and announced a tour.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1607 days ago
anthony hamilton musiq soulchild verzuz
Music

Watch Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild's 'Verzuz' Special

Watch Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild perform their hits in a special Valentine’s Day edition of ‘Verzuz.’ The artists are performing from Los Angeles.

Jordan Rose1614 days ago
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anthony hamilton musiq soulchild verzuz
Music

Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild Scheduled for Valentine's Day ‘Verzuz'

Singers Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild will be facing off against each other in a special 'Verzuz' battle that will go down on Valentine's Day.

Jordan Rose1629 days ago
Kehlani
Music

Here's Kehlani's New Mixtape 'While We Wait' f/ 6lack, Ty Dolla Sign, and More

'While We Wait' is Kehlani's first full-length project since her gold-selling 2017 debut album 'SweetSexySavage.'

edwinortiz2704 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Musiq Soulchild/The Husel Visits The Breakfast Club, Promptly Gets Ethered

The Breakfast Club pokes holes in the Husel "state of mind."

Brian Padilla4299 days ago

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