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Musiq Soulchild is a rapper called the Husel now. He's not the first artist to make a questionable move.Angel Diaz
The veteran R&B singer has a new rap name and a new look. And that's not a good look.Complex
"Sealing the deal" is all well and good, but there's something about that good post-coitus talk game that can elevate lovers or friends with benefitsandroids
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo