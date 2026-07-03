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LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 28: Joshua Vides' art car is on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.
Style

Joshua Vides Exhibit 'Flat Out' Opens at Petersen Automotive Museum

The black comic book-style automotive sketches are on view at the Los Angeles museum until July 7.

Jaelani Turner-Williams19 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Heidi Klum attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: SZA attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Kylie Jenner at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York.
Style

2026 Met Gala: Celebrity Looks and Their Art References, Featuring SZA, Kylie Jenner, and More

Heidi Klum, Kylie Jenner, SZA and more celebrities wore progressive attire that tied into the "Fashion Is Art" theme.

Jaelani Turner-Williams74 days ago
Cam'ron in sunglasses and a white jacket; Drake in a black leather jacket at an event.
Style

Cam’Ron Says Drake Has His Iconic Pink Fur in Home ‘Museum’

The Harlem rapper says Drake owns a few of his iconic jackets, including the pink fur, which is now displayed in his home collection.

Mark Elibert111 days ago
K-pop star Taemin with long hair stands in front of a "GRAMMY MUSEUM" backdrop, wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black blazer.
Music

Taemin Exhibit ‘Performer. Artist. Icon.’ Coming to Grammy Museum This April

Ahead of his Coachella debut, the K-Pop superstar is the first to receive a dedicated Grammy Museum showcase.

Alex Ocho121 days ago
(L-R) Blueface and Zendaya wax figure.
Pop Culture

Blueface Choking Zendaya Wax Figure Will 'Not Tolerated,' Says Madame Tussauds

The rapper and reality TV personality also inappropriately stood close to a wax figure of Kylie Jenner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams154 days ago
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JERSEY CITY, NJ - DECEMBER 21: The sun sets on the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building on the winter solstice in New York City on December 21, 2025, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
Life

New York City Merchant’s House Museum Was Once a Safehouse on Undergound Railway

The secret passageway linked by a hidden dresser in the historic residence dates back to the 1830s.

Jaelani Turner-Williams157 days ago
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Life

Two More Suspects Charged Following Louvre Jewelry Heist

The suspects have both denied involvement in the heist, where $102 million in jewels were stolen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams259 days ago
louvre robbery
Life

History of the French Crown Jewels: What Was Stolen in the Louvre Robbery?

The thieves raised the Apollo room at the famed Louvre museum in Paris, removing historic treasures.

Jessica Mcbride272 days ago
Police officers and two men stand near a cordoned-off area in front of the Louvre Pyramid in Paris. The museum is in the background.
Life

Thieves Undertake Brazen Daytime Robbery of the Louvre

French officials say the four-minute heist targeted imperial jewels of "inestimable" value.

Alex Ocho272 days ago
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George Lucas at San Diego Comic-Con, wearing a plaid shirt and glasses, standing in front of a Comic-Con backdrop.
Pop Culture

George Lucas Teases His New Museum at First Ever Comic-Con Appearance

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is set to open in 2026.

Mark Elibert356 days ago
A person walking past three abstract paintings by Mark Rothko in a gallery. The artworks feature large blocks of color.
Life

Child Accidentally Damages $60 Million Rothko Painting at Dutch Museum

A spokesperson for the museum confirmed scratches to the piece during an "unsupervised moment."

Alex Ocho443 days ago
A robotic hand with a sleek, white design and intricate mechanics, reaching towards a framed artwork in an elegant setting.
Style

Mercer Labs to Launch 'Maestros and the Machines' Exhibition

The exhibit seeks to reimagine the art of some of the greatest artists of all time.

Complex Staff488 days ago
Three male rappers side by side; from left: in a white brimmed hat and mesh top, in a black cap with chain, in a red cap and varsity jacket
Music

'Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry' Opens With Chains From Biggie, Young Dolph, Nas, and More

The installation will be running from May 9 to January 5, 2025.

Mark Elibert799 days ago
Singer in beaded stage outfit performs with a microphone
Music

Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Activation at Guggenheim Not Authorized by Museum

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer had additional activations at NYC's Whitney Museum, New Museum, and Museum of Arts and Design.

tara mahadevan849 days ago
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Two male artists, one performing with a microphone, the other wearing sunglasses and jewelry
Music

Slick Rick, ASAP Rocky, Biggie and More Will Showcase Jewelry in Hip-Hop Exhibit at New York City Museum

The American Museum of Natural History’s ‘Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry’ begins May 9.

Brad Callas860 days ago
Person stands between two metallic sculptures, wearing a patterned ensemble with eclectic accessories and sneakers
Style

Takashi Murakami Opens Up About Feeling 'Physically and Mentally Exhausted' in Candid Video

The prolific artist reminded those who want to visit his studio that he's a very busy person and is not a "good communicator."

Trace William Cowen863 days ago
Style

Here's a Look at BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA, Tribute to BMW Art Car by Esther Mahlangu

BMW is presenting a fusion of art and innovation at the Frieze Los Angeles art fair.

Jaelani Turner-Williams865 days ago

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