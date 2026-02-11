New York City Merchant’s House Museum Was Once a Safehouse on Undergound Railway

A historic museum in Manhattan, New York has been discovered to have a safe house that protected formerly enslaved people on the Underground Railroad.

According to local outlet NY1, Merchant’s House Museum, which was established for public visitation in 1936, was secretly home to a “safe house” that helped passengers on the Underground Railroad during the 1800s. The movement was among abolitionists and “conductors” that helped transport enslaved people from Southern colonies to the North through a network of safe homes.

The Merchant’s House Museum, located at East Fourth Street in Manhattan, was built by late abolitionist Joseph Brewster and owned by The Treadwell family from 1835 to 1933. On the second floor, visitors can now find a secret dwelling where “passengers” on the Underground Railroad temporarily resided on their escape to freedom. The space is beneath a “heavy bottom drawer,” where a rectangular opening is visible in the floorboards. An enclosed space of 2-by-2 then leads to a ladder, which presumably took passengers to a private area on the ground floor.