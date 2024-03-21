Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Activation at Guggenheim Not Authorized by Museum

Beyoncé is using several New York City museums to promote her upcoming album, Cowboy Carter.

On Wednesday night, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer took to her Instagram Story to post the coordinates of the Guggenheim Museum, on which she projected the phrases, “This ain’t a country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album,” alongside the March 29 release date for Act II: Cowboy Carter and Beyonce.com.