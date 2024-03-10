Slick Rick, ASAP Rocky, Biggie and More Will Showcase Jewelry in Hip-Hop Exhibit at New York City Museum

An iconic New York City museum is set to honor hip-hop with an exhibit showcasing jewelry worn by the genre’s biggest stars.

As announced in a press release this weekend, New York’s American Museum of Natural History will open Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry on May 9. The exhibit will include jewelry courtesy of Slick Rick, The Notorious B.I.G. , Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj , ASAP Rocky , Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Ferg, Joey Badass, and more.

“These jewelry pieces are not just magnificent in and of themselves, they’re an important part of hip-hop history and hip-hop culture as artists claimed and transformed traditional symbols of luxury and success,” Sean M. Decatur, President of the American Museum of Natural History, said.

In addition to Slick Rick’s gem-encrusted crown, Ice Cold’s showcase will feature Biggie’s legendary Jesus piece, as well as Roc-A-Fella’s diamond-studded medallion and Minaj’s Barbie pendant.

“This collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History is a harmonious blend of creativity and cultural significance,” Slick Rick said. “I’m very honored to be a part of creating a unique and immersive experience for the Museum's visitors in such a renowned space in the mecca of New York City.”

Ice Cold’s advisory board includes Slick Rick, hip-hop historian Pete Nice, Roc Nation executive Lenny S Santiago, author Tanisha Ford, and jewelry designer Alex Moss, among many others.