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While Joaquin Phoenix may be the current Clown Prince of Crime, and Barry Keoghan is poised to don the iconic makeup, who's the best Harlequin of Hate? These are the 20 greatest portrayals of the King of Gotham City.Jamie Iovine
Cineplex Canada says it's “working directly with our partners to rectify a small number of issues.”Louis Pavlakos
Pop Culture
'BlackBerry's' Jay Baruchel on What Finally Made Him Give Up His Own BlackBerry: 'The Group Texts Got Me'
Jay Baruchel on the movie 'BlackBerry', the potential return of Man Seeking Woman, and finally giving up his own BlackBerry: 'The Group Texts Got Me'Louis Pavlakos
'Brother' director Clement Virgo talks about perceptions of life, his understanding of masculinity, and how 90s Canadian hip-hop laid the groundwork.Louis Pavlakos