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Shia LaBeouf poses during the "Slauson Rec" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Was 'Exploding on Set,' in 'Deep Pain' During 'The Rooster Prince,' Director Says

In an essay, the movie's filmmaker, Josh Penn Soskin, detailed LaBeouf's unstable behavior during production.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
Illumination
Pop Culture

Illumination, Universal Pictures Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit For 'Migration'

A San-Diego based screenwriter alleges the film copies elements of his 2007 screenplay.

Trey Alston20 days ago
Tony Hawk.
Pop Culture

Tony Hawk Confirms There Were Plans for Skateboarding 'Space Jam' Spin-Off

The legendary skateboarder has revealed just how close the studio were to making the film.

Trey Alston35 days ago
Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Keanu Reeves, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Joe Drake, Natalia Tena, Clancy Brown, David Leitch, and Basil Iwanyk attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Screenwriter Sues 'John Wick' Writer and Studios, Claims Infringement

The suit claims it's not a coincidence that both stories (allegedly) involve a grief-stricken but highly paid assassin for a mysterious company, who drives a '60s Mustang.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
Kevin Hart
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Recalls Thinking 'Soul Plane' Film Would Be His First Mainstream Hit

He thought his career was over after the film leaked and underperformed.

Trey Alston82 days ago
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Jafaar Jackson in a black suit stands in front of a glittering backdrop with "Michael" written in large script.
Music

Michael Jackson's Biopic Nears $100M at the Box Office on Opening Weekend

The long-awaited film is arriving with more momentum than originally expected.

Alex Ocho82 days ago
'The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender'
Pop Culture

Singapore Man Arrested for Allegedly Leaking 'The Last Airbender' Movie

The 26-year-old suspect is facing up to seven years in prison if found guilty.

Trey Alston84 days ago
Charlize Theron.
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Scales 'Apex' Billboard in Times Square to Promote New Film

The Academy Award winner went to great heights to promote the new Netflix action flick.

Jaelani Turner-Williams84 days ago
Netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Reveals 11 Cast Members From 'Gundam' Live-Action Movie

Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo, and more will appear.

Trey Alston87 days ago
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Split image of Rick Ross and Remy Ma.
Music

Remy Ma Hit With Cease-and-Desist Order From Rick Ross Over ‘The Biggest Boss’ Movie

The film is reportedly about a police officer who assumed the life story of a drug dealer before pursuing a career in hip hop.

Jose Martinez121 days ago
Harrison Ford.
Pop Culture

Harrison Ford Reveals He's Had Sex to His Movie Soundtracks

The legendary actor didn't specify which though.

Trey Alston126 days ago
Snoop Dogg and Eli Roth
Music

Snoop Dogg Will Star In New Eli Roth Movie 'Don’t Go in That House, B*tch!'

He was initially supposed to provide the soundtrack and produce, but now he'll be on camera too.

Trey Alston182 days ago
Terri Joe screenshot trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

TikTok Sensation 'Terri Joe' Gets Full-Length Film Debut on Tubi

'Terri Joe: Missionary in Miami' is out on Jan. 30.

Trey Alston182 days ago
Colleen Hoover at the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'It Ends With Us' Author Colleen Hoover Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis

The 'It Ends With Us' author shared her recent health issues with readers after a private battle with illness.

Cheryl Thompson186 days ago
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Leonardo DiCaprio speaks onstage during the 2025 A Year In TIME Event at Current at Chelsea Piers on December 10, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Hasn't Had a 'Titanic' Rewatch in 'Forever': 'I Don't Really Watch My Films'

The Academy Award winner passed on 'Boogie Nights' to star in the 1997 romantic drama.

Jaelani Turner-Williams212 days ago
Timothee Chalamet
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Pop-Up Draws Massive Crowd, Prompts LAPD Response

Fans lined up for hours to purchase merchandise for the upcoming A24 film, with police called to manage the scene Monday afternoon.

Andrew W221 days ago
Markiplier
Pop Culture

'Iron Lung,' the Markiplier Movie, Will Be in Theaters Soon. See the Trailer

The release date for 'Iron Lung,' a self-financed movie by a YouTube star, is coming up.

Jessica Mcbride224 days ago

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