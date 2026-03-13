Harrison Ford Reveals He's Had Sex to His Movie Soundtracks

Ford took a few seconds to respond before being completely real about it. "Of course," he said, simply.

The 83-year-old actor revealed the news during his Tuesday (March 10) appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when abruptly asked by Kimmel whether he’d made love to the sounds to his own movie soundtracks.

Harrison Ford has revealed that he’s gotten intimate with someone to the soundtracks of some of his classic films.

Ford didn’t confirm which of his classic film soundtracks he’s done the deed to — but some might speculate it’s probably music from the Indiana Jones or Star Wars franchises.

In other news about Ford’s intimacy, the actor gave an emotional speech while accepting the Life Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards earlier this month — and he thanked his wife for making him a “lucky guy.”

While taking to the stage to celebrate the good fortune he’s had over his decades-long career, Ford gave a teary-eyed speech about the craft of acting. "Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art," he said. "Sometimes we're lucky to make 'em both at the same time, and if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it."

"I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinarily beautiful wife, Calista, and my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it, and thank you to SAG-AFTRA for honoring me with this prize," Ford added. "This is very encouraging."

Ford ended his speech with one final message about his commitment to the craft. "This is a tough business to get into. In my case, it's been a tough business to get out of — thank God, because I love what I do," he said.