Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: Mad About the New Universal Monsters? Find Hope in "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" and "Late Phases"
The classic vampire and werewolf horror tropes get reinvented in two new indie gems.MattBarone
Permanent Midnight: Mad About the New Universal Monsters? Find Hope in "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" and "Late Phases"
Permanent Midnight: 30 Years After "A Nightmare on Elm Street," Modern Horror Hasn't Matched Its Originality
Permanent Midnight: What’s Crazier Than “ABCs of Death 2”? The Twisted Minds Responsible For It