Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Names ZALE and Marie Céleste 2026 Breakthrough Songwriters

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced Toronto hip-hop producer ZALE and Montreal pop collective Marie Céleste as the recipients of its 2026 Breakthrough Songwriter Award, recognizing the two emerging acts that are helping shape the future of Canadian music.

The pair will be honoured during the 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Toronto's Massey Hall on September 26, 2026 where they'll be celebrated alongside this year's inductees: The Tragically Hip, Loverboy songwriters Mike Reno and Paul Dean, Leslie Feist and Roch Voisine.

ZALE, the recipient in the non-French language category, has quietly become one of Canada's most in-demand songwriters and producers. A Grammy and JUNO winner, he's collaborated with an impressive roster that includes Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Childish Gambino, PARTYNEXTDOOR, The Beaches, Jessie Reyez, Nelly Furtado, Johnny Orlando and Goldie Boutilier. Mentored by Boi-1da and Stephen Kozmeniuk, his songwriting spans hip-hop, pop, R&B and alternative music, with songs he has written or produced generating hundreds of millions of streams worldwide.

"I'm incredibly honoured to be recognized by the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame," ZALE said in a statement. "Music found me early, and songwriting has been the one constant through every chapter of my life."

The French-language honour goes to Montréal-based band Marie Céleste. Originally formed in Alma, Québec, the five-piece has built a growing following through its blend of folk, indie pop, art rock and world music. Their latest album, Tout ce qui brille, has surpassed one million Spotify streams, while the group's catalogue has accumulated more than 2.6 million streams. The band has also played sold-out hometown shows and recently performed on the main stage at this year's Francos de Montréal.