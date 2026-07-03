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K'naan with curly hair poses on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, wearing a patterned jacket.
Music

K’naan Sexual Assault Trial Hears Accuser Allege She Awoke to Singer Having Sex With Her

The woman, in her 20s at the time, says she was allegedly assaulted in 2010 during the Festival d'été de Québec.

Alex Ocho127 days ago
Life

Real Estate Company President Arrested For Burning Down His Competitors' Buildings

Christophe Folla was arrested in Quebec for alleged arson attacks against two competitors in the real estate business.

Erik Leijon904 days ago
Music

Dave East Reportedly Pepper Sprayed By Montreal Police After Concert

Multiple videos online show the rapper wiping his eyes after allegedly getting sprayed.

Louis Pavlakos941 days ago
Life

Boy Dies After Being Struck in Neck With Stray Hockey Puck

The child was hit while participating in a regular exercise during hockey practice.

Jaelani Turner-Williams943 days ago
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Sports

People Are Mad The Quebec Government Paid $7 Million To Host Los Angeles Kings Exhibition Game

Many critics slammed the government for using public funds for an exhibition hockey game.

Louis Pavlakos969 days ago
Sports

Canada Reacts To Montreal Alouettes Player Saying "The French Language Was Not Respected" At The Grey Cup

Marc-Antoine Dequoy spoke about the issue following the Montreal Alouettes victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 2023 Grey Cup.

Louis Pavlakos970 days ago
Pop Culture

xQc Says He Was Banned From Every Casino In Quebec: 'I Can't Even Buy A Lottery Ticket'

He explained what happened in a recent stream.

Louis Pavlakos977 days ago
Sports

"World's Tallest Teenager" Olivier Rioux Commits To Florida Gators Basketball Program

The Quebec native stands at 7'7, taller than Victor Wembanyama and Shaquille O'Neal.

Louis Pavlakos981 days ago
Life

Man Visits Toronto Zoo And Canada's Wonderland Between Killing Spree

The man killed two Montreal citizens before his Ontario-bound detour and killed a third person upon his return to Quebec.

Louis Pavlakos1025 days ago
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Life

Twitter Reacts To Viral Tweet About Kentucky Fried Chicken's French Translation in Quebec

The Twitter user, after expressing amazement that KFC isn't called KFC in Quebec, was then shown more brands with French names in La Belle Province.

Louis Pavlakos1038 days ago
Pop Culture

Streamer xQC Shows Off Audemars Piguet $500,000 Watch On Twitter

The Canadian video game streamer celebrated his $100 million deal with Kick in style.

Louis Pavlakos1086 days ago
Pop Culture

The Internet Reacts to "Ice Cream So Good" Viral TikTok Video

She addressed her virality on TikTok yesterday.

Louis Pavlakos1100 days ago
Life

Quebec Amends Law To Allow For Child Labour Under The Age Of 14

The Quebec government is amending Bill 19 to allow children under the age of 14 to work in agricultural settings in specific circumstances.

Louis Pavlakos1150 days ago
Kermit and Fozzy from the Muppets
Life

Canadians React to 'Uniquely Perfect' AI-Generated Muppets Based on Each Province

Canadian History Ehx host Craig Baird tweeted a thread of AI-generated Muppets that represent each Canadian province and territory and Canadians reacted.

Louis Pavlakos1157 days ago
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Lewis Hamilton at Miami GP
Life

Teen Who Sold Lewis Hamilton Card For $900,000 Gets 'King of Collectibles' Episode

In 2022, a Quebec teen sold an extremely rare Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000 USD. This year, he appeared in an episode of 'King of Collectibles.'

Louis Pavlakos1163 days ago

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