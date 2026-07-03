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Canada had its hands on a few excellent indie and AAA games.Louis Pavlakos
Lost dropped the biggest album of his career with Heritage. Plus: other major Quebec rap releases in 2023 so far.Christophe Jbeili
For this month's What's New in Rap Queb column, Complex Canada sat down with Tony Stone and Rami.B to talk about Planet Giza’s new album 'Ready When You Are.'Christophe Jbeili
What's New In Rap Queb this month: new projects from 20Some, D-Track, and Greg Beaudin. Also, Roi Heenok speaks in a fiery interview with RapolitickChristophe Jbeili