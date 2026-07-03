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Pornhub Is Now Blocked in Montana and North Carolina
The company has restricted access as both states have made efforts to regulate online porn access.
Montana's First-in-the-Nation Ban on TikTok Blocked by Judge Who Says It's Unconstitutional
The ruling delivered a temporary win for the social media company that has argued Montana's Republican-controlled Legislature went "completely overboard" in trying to regulate the app.
Rare Otter Attack Leaves 3 Women Injured, Wildlife Officials Warn Public to ‘Fight Back’
The three women were floating along a river on inner tubes when they were attacked, officials in Montana said.
Montana Officially Becomes First State to Ban TikTok (UPDATE)
The state’s House of Representatives passed the legislation 54-43 before the controversial bill headed to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk.
Hunter Who Killed Siberian Husky Reportedly Facing Animal Cruelty Charge
Last month, a Facebook post about the killing inspired widespread pushback, including from advocates against hunting-spurred animal cruelty.
Father and 1-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Wife’s Ex-Lover Allegedly Drove Into Them and Opened Fire
A father and his one-year-old daughter were tragically killed in Montana after the mother’s ex-lover allegedly drove into them and began shooting.
Montana Man's Body Discovered After a Fatal 'Encounter With a Grizzly'
The body of 40-year-old Craig Clouatre was found after a search and rescue team took to the Absaroka Mountains, where the Livingston man had gone missing.
Tucker Carlson Confronted by Man at Montana Fishing Store in Viral Video: 'You Are the Worst'
Controversial Fox News Host Tucker Carlson got a mouthful from a local Montana man when he visited the state to stock up on fly-fishing gear.
Video Shows Mountain Biker Narrowly Escaping Bear Attack in Montana
The now-viral video actually took place close to a year ago. The biker was reportedly fortunate enough to evade the massive predator and make it down the hill.
Man Dies After Being Attacked by Grizzly Bear While Fishing Near Yellowstone
A Montana backcountry guide has died after a grizzly bear outside of Yellowstone National Park mauled him while it was defending a moose carcass.
Montana Man Alleges His 6-Year-Old Son Found Bullet Inside Bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (UPDATE)
The Montana man says he bought the bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos on Saturday. On Sunday, his son is alleged to have found a bullet at the bottom of the bag.
Capitol Rioter From Montana Arrested at JFK Airport After Being Deported From Kenya
A Montana man named Isaac Steve Sturgeon who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was arrested at JFK Airport on March 6 after he was deported from Kenya.
Montana Bar Apologizes After Man in KKK Costume Wins Halloween Contest
The man who was pictured in the offensive costume, Luke Morehouse, has since apologized in a Facebook post in which he said the "innocent costume" escalated.
Montana Woman Receives 20-Year Sentence After Toddler Died in Hot Car
Ashley Howard was charged with negligent homicide in 2018, when her 2-year-old son died of a heat stroke after being left in a car for nearly eight hours.
Montana Man Accused of Committing 64 Child Sex Crimes Receives Deferred Prison Sentence
Montana man William Edward Miller Jr. has received a one-year deferred prison sentence after being charged with 64 individual counts of child sex crimes.
Montana Man Arrested for Pulling Down Ten Commandments Monument With Truck
Police in Montana have confirmed the arrest of a local man after he pulled down a Ten Commandments monument using his pickup truck and a chain.
Reporter's Close Encounter With Herd of Bison Inspires Perfect Meme for Social Distancing
Don't f*ck with bison. For that matter, don't f*ck with any living creature right now.
Explosive Device Detonated at Montana Elementary School Playground, No Injuries Reported
Authorities say the detonation was not preceded by a specific threat.