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Life

Pornhub Is Now Blocked in Montana and North Carolina

The company has restricted access as both states have made efforts to regulate online porn access.

Joe Price926 days ago
Life

Montana's First-in-the-Nation Ban on TikTok Blocked by Judge Who Says It's Unconstitutional

The ruling delivered a temporary win for the social media company that has argued Montana's Republican-controlled Legislature went "completely overboard" in trying to regulate the app.

Associated Press960 days ago
otters are seen plotting their next move
Life

Rare Otter Attack Leaves 3 Women Injured, Wildlife Officials Warn Public to ‘Fight Back’

The three women were floating along a river on inner tubes when they were attacked, officials in Montana said.

Trace William Cowen1079 days ago
In this photo illustration, a boy looks at the TikTok app
Life

Montana Officially Becomes First State to Ban TikTok (UPDATE)

The state’s House of Representatives passed the legislation 54-43 before the controversial bill headed to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk.

Joshua Espinoza1191 days ago
A Montana woman is pictured after killing a dog
Life

Hunter Who Killed Siberian Husky Reportedly Facing Animal Cruelty Charge

Last month, a Facebook post about the killing inspired widespread pushback, including from advocates against hunting-spurred animal cruelty.

Trace William Cowen1356 days ago
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Life

Father and 1-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Wife’s Ex-Lover Allegedly Drove Into Them and Opened Fire

A father and his one-year-old daughter were tragically killed in Montana after the mother’s ex-lover allegedly drove into them and began shooting.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1459 days ago
Montana with the Absaroka Mountains in the background
Life

Montana Man's Body Discovered After a Fatal 'Encounter With a Grizzly'

The body of 40-year-old Craig Clouatre was found after a search and rescue team took to the Absaroka Mountains, where the Livingston man had gone missing.

Brenton Blanchet1573 days ago
fishing-store-tucker-carlson
Life

Tucker Carlson Confronted by Man at Montana Fishing Store in Viral Video: 'You Are the Worst'

Controversial Fox News Host Tucker Carlson got a mouthful from a local Montana man when he visited the state to stock up on fly-fishing gear.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1819 days ago
Black bear "Honey" can be found in the black bear enclosure
Life

Video Shows Mountain Biker Narrowly Escaping Bear Attack in Montana

The now-viral video actually took place close to a year ago. The biker was reportedly fortunate enough to evade the massive predator and make it down the hill.

Xavier Hamilton1915 days ago
grizzly-attack-yellowstone
Life

Man Dies After Being Attacked by Grizzly Bear While Fishing Near Yellowstone

A Montana backcountry guide has died after a grizzly bear outside of Yellowstone National Park mauled him while it was defending a moose carcass.

Gavin Evans1916 days ago
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Life

Montana Man Alleges His 6-Year-Old Son Found Bullet Inside Bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (UPDATE)

The Montana man says he bought the bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos on Saturday. On Sunday, his son is alleged to have found a bullet at the bottom of the bag.

Trace William Cowen1929 days ago
rioter kenya
Life

Capitol Rioter From Montana Arrested at JFK Airport After Being Deported From Kenya

A Montana man named Isaac Steve Sturgeon who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was arrested at JFK Airport on March 6 after he was deported from Kenya.

tara mahadevan1956 days ago
bar
Life

Montana Bar Apologizes After Man in KKK Costume Wins Halloween Contest

The man who was pictured in the offensive costume, Luke Morehouse, has since apologized in a Facebook post in which he said the "innocent costume" escalated.

Joe Price2084 days ago
gavel
Life

Montana Woman Receives 20-Year Sentence After Toddler Died in Hot Car

Ashley Howard was charged with negligent homicide in 2018, when her 2-year-old son died of a heat stroke after being left in a car for nearly eight hours.

Joshua Espinoza2097 days ago
Police Lights
Life

Montana Man Accused of Committing 64 Child Sex Crimes Receives Deferred Prison Sentence

Montana man William Edward Miller Jr. has received a one-year deferred prison sentence after being charged with 64 individual counts of child sex crimes.

Joe Price2185 days ago
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Life

Montana Man Arrested for Pulling Down Ten Commandments Monument With Truck

Police in Montana have confirmed the arrest of a local man after he pulled down a Ten Commandments monument using his pickup truck and a chain.

Joe Price2210 days ago
bison
Life

Reporter's Close Encounter With Herd of Bison Inspires Perfect Meme for Social Distancing

Don't f*ck with bison. For that matter, don't f*ck with any living creature right now.

Trace William Cowen2305 days ago
Playground
Life

Explosive Device Detonated at Montana Elementary School Playground, No Injuries Reported

Authorities say the detonation was not preceded by a specific threat.

Trace William Cowen2468 days ago

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