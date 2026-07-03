Afrobeats, unabashed pop and a journey to the future in this week's best mixes.James Keith
Featured
This week was a good time to hear from OGs like Andy Weatherall, The Orb and Cajmere as well as the rising young guns you need to get familiar with.James Keith
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo