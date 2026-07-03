Miles Bridges

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Miles Bridges.
Sports

Miles Bridges' Ex Hit With Assault Charges for Allegedly Attacking NBA Star

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of four of Bridges' children, is facing assault and battery charges.

Abel Shifferaw8 days ago
NBA Star Miles Bridges Gets Restraining Order Against Ex for Cyberstalking
Sports

NBA Star Miles Bridges Gets Restraining Order After Alleged Cyberstalking and Tire Tampering

From alleged tire tampering to fake pregnancy claims, new details reveal how Miles Bridges says the cyberstalking drama spiraled.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
Moussa Diabate #14 and Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets fight Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half of a basketball game at Spectrum Center on February 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sports

NBA Suspends Isaiah Stewart 7 Games, Four Players Disciplined After Pistons-Hornets Brawl (UPDATE)

It was no Malice at the Palace, but it did involve the Pistons yet again.

Joe Price157 days ago
Kobe Bryant, Miles Bridges, Michael Jordan
Sports

Miles Bridges Ranks Kobe Bryant Above Michael Jordan in New Song

The Charlotte Hornets forward previewed a song about NBA players on N3on's stream.

Trey Alston529 days ago
Sports

Miles Bridges Issued Criminal Summons After Allegedly Throwing Billiards Balls at Ex-Girlfriend's Car (UPDATE)

The Hornets forward was suspended for 30 games in April this year over domestic violence and child abuse charges.

Joe Price1010 days ago
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Miles Bridger image for news
Sports

NBA Suspends Miles Bridges 30 Games for Domestic Violence, Child Abuse Charges

The NBA has suspended Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges for 30 games as a result of his 2022 arrest on domestic violence and child abuse charges.

Brad Callas1191 days ago
Miles Bridges looks on during overtime in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Sports

Miles Bridges Agrees to Deal Over Domestic Violence Charge, Will Avoid Jail Time (UPDATE)

Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge and will not receive any jail time after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Jose Martinez1353 days ago
Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets
Sports

Hornets' Miles Bridges Charged With Felony Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been formally charged with one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse.

Abel Shifferaw1460 days ago
Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets
Sports

Miles Bridges' Wife Shares Photos of Injuries Follow His Arrest for Felony Domestic Violence (UPDATE)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who joined the team in 2018, was arrested in Los Angeles for felony domestic violence on the eve of free agency.

Joe Price1479 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunk 76ers Bucks 2019
Sports

The Best Dunks of the 2018-2019 NBA Regular Season

The postseason has its own thrills, but right now we celebrate one of the best parts of the NBA: the nasty, face-melting dunks.

Josh Herwitt2650 days ago
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