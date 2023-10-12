Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been issued a criminal summons for violating a protective order that dictated he stay away from Mychelle Johnson, the mother of his two children, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office issued the criminal summons after Bridges allegedly violated a domestic violence protective order issued in May. He has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse, injury to personal property, and a domestic protective order violation.

Charlotte deputies also have an unserved arrest warrant from January. “I do not have a particular reason that it has remained unserved," said a Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. "Typically the reason warrants show as un-served is due to deputies unable to make contact with the individual.” The 25-year-old is currently on probation for pleading no-contest to one felony count of injuring a child's parent for an alleged domestic violence in front of his and Johnson's children.

According to the criminal summons, Johnson's protective order was violated during a custody exchange on Oct. 6. Johnson has accused him of throwing billiard balls at her vehicle during the incident, damaging her windshield and threatening her. She also accused him of saying he would withhold child support and "take everything from her." Bridges could potentially face child abuse charges because his children were in the vehicle when he threw the pool table balls, which broke through the window.

Bridges and Johnson agreed to share custody of their children, with him paying at least $138,000 a year in child support. She originally sought emergency custody in 2022 after he allegedly choked her "until she was unconscious." During that incident, which resulted in his arrest last year, Johnson said Bridges also broke her nose and left her with a concussion. Their son attempted to stop the physical altercation and was knocked over.

The Hornets forward was suspended for 30 games in April this year over the domestic violence and child abuse charges. He sat out all of the 2022-23 season but signed a $7.9 deal with the Charlotte team for the next season. 30 of the games in his suspension are considered served, leaving him with 10 games not including preseason games, which he cannot play.