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Pop Culture

'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Celebrates Four Years of Sobriety

Weiss' sobriety journey began in January 2020 after he was arrested on burglary and methamphetamine possession charges.

Brad Callas901 days ago
Shaun Weiss Goldberg actor from Mighty Ducks
Sports

'Mighty Ducks' Actor Shaun "Goldberg" Weiss Gives Pep Talk to the Toronto Maple Leafs

After getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Lightning in their first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in need of some motivation.

Louis Pavlakos1185 days ago
Mighty Ducks movie Adidas jerseys
Sports

Adidas Unveils 30th Anniversary Mighty Ducks Movie Jerseys

Disney classic The Mighty Ducks turned 30 in October, and to celebrate, today Adidas has unveiled two new limited-edition jerseys from the original movie.

Erik Leijon1355 days ago
Actor Shaun Weiss is pictured at an event
Pop Culture

‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Lands Part in Upcoming ‘Jesus Revolution’ Movie After Sharing Sobriety Journey

Shaun Weiss has made a number of headlines in recent years in connection with his path toward sobriety. In January, the actor marked two years sober.

Trace William Cowen1565 days ago
Shaun Weiss is pictured after recovery
Pop Culture

‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety, Thanks Fans for Their Support

The actor 'Might Ducks' trilogy actor last year completed a court-ordered drug program, which resulted in the dropping of a prior burglary case.

Trace William Cowen1633 days ago
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Emilio Estevez at WE Day UN 2019
Pop Culture

Emilio Estevez Addresses ‘Mighty Ducks’ Exit After Report He Was Fired for Not Being Vaccinated

After reports that show’s returning star Estevez went back and forth on the COVID-19 vaccination requirements, he insists that wasn’t the case. 

Brenton Blanchet1713 days ago
shaun weiss
Pop Culture

Mighty Ducks' Original Cast Member Shaun Weiss Says He's Left Out of Disney+ Reboot

Recently it was reported that some of the cast of the 'Mighty Ducks' would return for a reunion episode of the revival series, but there were some absences.

Joe Price1944 days ago
ducks
Pop Culture

Original 'Mighty Ducks' Actors Coming Back for Episode of Disney+ Revival

Familiar faces from the classic 'Mighty Ducks' movies are set to return to the ice for a special reunion episode of the Disney+ revival series.

Jordan Rose1948 days ago
mighty ducks trailer
Pop Culture

Disney Drops Official Trailer for 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Series

The upcoming Disney+ series 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' stars Lauren Graham and features the return of Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay.

Jose Martinez1970 days ago
Shaun Weiss
Pop Culture

‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss marked one year of sobriety today. The former child star had fallen on hard times before a 2020 arrest changed his course.

Alex Galbraith1998 days ago
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Shaun Weiss
Pop Culture

'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Over 230 Days Sober and Gets New Teeth Following Meth Arrest

Former child star Shaun Weiss, best known for his role as Greg Goldberg in the '90s sports comedy classic 'The Mighty Ducks,' is now 230 days sober.

Joe Price2136 days ago
emilio
Pop Culture

Emilio Estevez Will Reprise His 'Mighty Ducks' Role For Disney+ Reboot

Emilio Estevez is set to reprise his role from the 'The Mighty Ducks' franchise for a new series headed to Disney+.

Joe Price2347 days ago

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