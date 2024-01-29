'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Celebrates Four Years of Sobriety

Shaun Weiss, the actor who played Goldberg in Disney's Mighty Ducks film series, is celebrating four years clean.

TMZ reports Weiss commemorated the anniversary alongside friends and peers at the Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, California.

The night saw Weiss perform stand-up comedy before thanking his supporters who've helped him stay sober. In attendance were fellow 1990s child actors such as Thomas Ian Nicholas, best known for his roles in Rookie of the Year and American Pie, as well as Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Nate Richert.

Over the weekend, Weiss hopped on Instagram to honor his anniversary by sharing photos of his night at the Corbin Bowl.