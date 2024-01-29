'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Celebrates Four Years of Sobriety

Shaun Weiss, the actor who played Goldberg in Disney's Mighty Ducks film series, is celebrating four years clean.
TMZ reports Weiss commemorated the anniversary alongside friends and peers at the Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, California.
The night saw Weiss perform stand-up comedy before thanking his supporters who've helped him stay sober. In attendance were fellow 1990s child actors such as Thomas Ian Nicholas, best known for his roles in Rookie of the Year and American Pie, as well as Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Nate Richert.
Over the weekend, Weiss hopped on Instagram to honor his anniversary by sharing photos of his night at the Corbin Bowl.
Weiss hit rock bottom in January 2020, when he was arrested and faced burglary and methamphetamine-related charges. In July 2021, the Mighty Ducks actor completed his court-ordered drug program and had his criminal case thrown out.
At the time, the District Attorney’s Office in Yuba County, California said Shaun “demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment.”
Since then, Weiss has stayed on the straight and narrow while also returning to Hollywood by leaning on his stand-up comedy. In addition, the child star landed a part in the 2023 film Jesus Revolution.