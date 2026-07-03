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NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022
Music

Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'

The project broke first-day streaming records on Spotify and Apple Music. It's expected to become Swift's fifth album to debut with more than a million units.

Joshua Espinoza1365 days ago
Taylor Swift's Midnight album cover
Music

Taylor Swift Delivers New Album 'Midnights,' Shares Official “Anti-Hero” Video

Taylor Swift has shared her latest album 'Midnights,' which boasts contributions from Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, Sounwave, and more.

tara mahadevan1367 days ago
Regina Hall attends the 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival
Pop Culture

Regina Hall to Star in Robert De Niro-Produced 'Midnight Run' Sequel

Universal Pictures is developing a sequel to 1988’s 'Midnight Run,' and Regina Hall is attached to star in the film to be produced by Robert De Niro.

Joe Price1713 days ago
kelis midnight snacks
Music

Kelis Releases “Midnight Snacks” Single and Video, Her First New Song Since 2014

Kelis surprised everyone on Friday morning when she released her first new single since 2014's 'Food' album, “Midnight Snacks,” which arrives with a video.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1744 days ago
'The Midnight Miracle' Podcast
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Introduces New Podcast With Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli Called 'The Midnight Miracle'

Dave Chappelle announced that he and the members of Black Star are partnering with the Luminary podcast network to launch 'The Midnight Miracle.'

Xavier Hamilton1915 days ago
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midnight studios header
Style

Live the American Dream with MIDNIGHT STUDIOS FW19 Collection

MIDNIGHT STUDIOS relives the high octane energy as the 80s and 90s as they deliver their Fall/Winter 2019 collection in collaboration with the Alan Vega Estate.

Sam Cole2469 days ago
Midnight
Music

Premiere: midnight Takes Us On An Eclectic Late Night Journey With 'Nocturne Reprise' EP

A little softer in approach compared to its predecessor.

James Keith2615 days ago
Midnight
Music

Premiere: Ahead Of New EP, NY-Based Singer midnight Shares "Archon"

The 'Nocturne' EP arrives tomorrow via Majestic Casual.

Tobi Oke2705 days ago

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