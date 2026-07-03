The biggest night of the year for UK basketball is right around the corner. Here's your guide to Midnight Madness 2015.Corey Pellatt
Featured
After a one year hiatus, Midnight Madness is back this month and the Summer Showcase takes place on August 31st.Corey Pellatt
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: Mad About the New Universal Monsters? Find Hope in "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" and "Late Phases"
The classic vampire and werewolf horror tropes get reinvented in two new indie gems.MattBarone
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: 30 Years After "A Nightmare on Elm Street," Modern Horror Hasn't Matched Its Originality
Thirty years after Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street," why can't modern-day horror match its originality?MattBarone