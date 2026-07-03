Whether you’re making your own playlist for a party, or annoying a DJ with a last-minute request, here are 15 songs you should hear on New Year's Eve 2018.Kiana Fitzgerald
Featured
The biggest night of the year for UK basketball is right around the corner. Here's your guide to Midnight Madness 2015.Corey Pellatt
After a one year hiatus, Midnight Madness is back this month and the Summer Showcase takes place on August 31st.Corey Pellatt
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: Mad About the New Universal Monsters? Find Hope in "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" and "Late Phases"
The classic vampire and werewolf horror tropes get reinvented in two new indie gems.MattBarone