MIDNIGHT STUDIOS

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The North Face x Kaws Complex Best Style Releases
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: The North Face x Kaws, Supreme, Rick Owens, Gucci, Palace, and More

Supreme Spring/Summer 2022, Rick Owens x Champion, Gucci, Palace and more great drops are highlighted in this weekly roundup of style releases.

Lei Takanashi1613 days ago
Supreme Faux Fur North Face
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x The North Face, Palace x Arc'Teryx, Better Gift Shop x CDG, and More

Palace x Arc'Teryx, Supreme x The North Face, CDG x Better Gift Shop, Greg Lauren, and more are featured in this week's best style releases.

Lei Takanashi2047 days ago
midnight studios header
Style

Live the American Dream with MIDNIGHT STUDIOS FW19 Collection

MIDNIGHT STUDIOS relives the high octane energy as the 80s and 90s as they deliver their Fall/Winter 2019 collection in collaboration with the Alan Vega Estate.

Sam Cole2469 days ago
Supreme FW2019 Collection
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme, Travis Scott x Jordan Brand, Noah, and More

A detailed look at some of this week's best style releases featuring Supreme, Travis Scott x Jordan Brand, Noah, and more.

Mike DeStefano2474 days ago
nike
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Nike Air Fear of God, Kith Winter 2018, Supreme x Marvin Gaye

A complete guide to this week's best style releases including Fear of God x Nike, Kith Winter 2018, Supreme x Marvin Gaye, and more.

Mike DeStefano2775 days ago
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Palace x Polo Ralph Lauren Skate Bear Sweater
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Best Style Releases This Week: Palace x Polo Ralph Lauren, Comme des Garçons Shirt x Supreme x Nike, and More

A guide to the best style releases of the week including Palace x Polo Ralph Lauren, Comme des Garcçons x Supreme x Nike, Visvim x Mr Porter, and more.

Mike DeStefano2810 days ago
Air Jordan 14 Retro 'Last Shot' 487471 003 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2958 days ago
ComplexCon
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The 10 Best Things We Bought At ComplexCon

We came, we saw, we shopped. Here are all of the goods we're bringing home with us from ComplexCon.

Steve Dool3541 days ago
Style

MIDNIGHT STUDIOS Is Selling One-of-One Samples Online Right Now

There are still a few items left.

Erica Euse3862 days ago
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Shane Gonzales of MIDNIGHT STUDIOS Dropped Gems During an Ask Me Anything on Twitter

The young designer shared some details about his inspirations, favorite artists, upcoming collections, and more.

Alexis Castro3891 days ago
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Midnight Studios Flips Classic Punk Logos in Its Fall/Winter 2015 Collection

Midnight Studios releases its fire punk-inspired Fall/Winter 2015 collection.

Alexis Castro3934 days ago
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Midnight Studios' Shane Gonzales Explains How His Love for Punk Turned Into a Business

Midnight Studios founder Shane Gonzales talks music, Fairfax, and his creative team in a new interview with "Hypebeast."

Joshua Espinoza3939 days ago
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The Designer Behind Midnight Studios, One of A$AP Rocky's Favorite Brands, Isn't Even Old Enough to Drink

Meet 20-year-old Shane Gonzales, whose clothes are being worn by style gods like A$AP Rocky and—most important—actual youth.

Jian DeLeon3992 days ago
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Midnight Studios Teamed Up With a Legendary Rock 'n' Roll Photographer for Its Pre-Fall 2015 Collection

Midnight Studios' Pre-Fall 2015 collection features the work of Steve Emberton, the man behind some of punk's most iconic photographs.

Joshua Espinoza3993 days ago

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