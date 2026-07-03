Stephan Jenkins

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Machine Gun Kelly in a blue jersey and cap, standing outdoors. Stephan Jenkins performing with a microphone on stage, wearing a black shirt.
Music

MGK Says He Convinced National Guard to Help Him Amid Fires to Clear Third Eye Blind Sample

Getting "Semi-Charmed Life" cleared required some convincing of the actual National Guard, mgk claims.

Trace William Cowen343 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Stephan Jenkins Finds Greatness by Playing Through the Pain

The Third Eye Blind frontman discusses music’s transcendent power.

Bill Savage3906 days ago

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