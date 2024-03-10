Chris Brown Says He's Doesn't Care About Mainstream Acceptance

Chris Brown has claimed he doesn't care about being accepted by mainstream media or fraudulent celebrities trying to be cool with him.

On Saturday, Brown hopped on Instagram to give his two cents about the current state of media and the celebrities who live and breathe the culture. According to the singer, he is in his own lane and won't "tap dance" just to get approval.

"I DONT WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES," Brown wrote. "I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE YOUR FAVE AINT GOT SHIT ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT."

He continued, "AINT FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW."