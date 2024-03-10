Chris Brown Says He's Doesn't Care About Mainstream Acceptance

Chris Brown has claimed he doesn't care about being accepted by mainstream media or fraudulent celebrities trying to be cool with him.
On Saturday, Brown hopped on Instagram to give his two cents about the current state of media and the celebrities who live and breathe the culture. According to the singer, he is in his own lane and won't "tap dance" just to get approval.
"I DONT WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES," Brown wrote. "I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE YOUR FAVE AINT GOT SHIT ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT."
He continued, "AINT FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW."
Chris Breezy has had a tumultuous history with mainstream media ever since he assaulted Rihanna in 2009. The most recent issue he had was with the NBA during All-Star Weekend, where he was initially invited to play in the celebrity game, but the offer was later rescinded.
According to Brown, the NBA pulled their invitation due to pressure from potential sponsors who were worried about Brown. Ruffles was one of the companies that Brown cited had an issue with him playing in the celebrity game.
The potato chip company released a statement a day later denying it had any involvement in who gets invited to the celebrity game. Brown wasn't convinced and proceeded to blast the company on Instagram.
"[Ruffles] [five blue emoji caps] I guess yall tryna save face now!" Brown wrote. "STAND ON BUSINESS. Don't try to make it look like I'm trippin. YOU AND THE NBA representatives know exactly what yall are doin."