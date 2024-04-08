The question is: Will he be wearing protective glasses to view the rare event? (Something you should absolutely be doing, please don't look directly at the sun.)

The 1999 rapper was seemingly referencing what has become, at this point, Badass lore. Back in August 2017—a couple of days after that year’s eclipse—he canceled performances in Cleveland, Chicago, and Toronto as part of Logic’s Everybody’s Tour, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” Many then speculated that Badass later alluded to the reason why.

“Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn't die tho,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

He followed up: “This ain't the first solar eclipse and I'm pretty sure our ancestors ain't have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain't all go blind.”

It seems that the rumors weren’t exactly true though. In June 2022, he revealed that he wasn’t actually injured by staring at the eclipse. He confessed when an X user slammed Badass for saying that it was “crazy” that Lizzo saw such intense backlash for using the word “spaz” in a song.