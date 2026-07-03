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The Michael Cera-Edgar Wright graphic novel adaptation was a springboard for a new generation of Hollywood talent.William Goodman
'Birds of Prey' is DC’s attempt to make Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn the master of her own narrative and giving her the shine she deserves.Andie Park
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: Aubrey Plaza and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Get Weird at Montreal's Fantasia Film Festival
New genre movies from Aubrey Plaza and Mary Elizabeth Winstead highlight the 2014 Fantasia International Film Festival's opening week.MattBarone
The titular hero in <em>Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter</em> isn't the only one with a knack for spotting the undead.ShantÃ© Cosme