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Tisha Campbell Tells Angie Martinez How She Learned to Live 'Unapologetically'
Pop Culture

Tisha Campbell Gets Real With Angie Martinez About Taking the 'Mask Off'

She thought she had to be 'on' for everyone. Tisha Campbell reveals the 2016 wake-up call that changed her career, love life, and joy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
the office series pictured
Pop Culture

'Screw Ships' Prompt Has People Laughing About Michael vs. Toby, Martin vs. Pam, and Other Classic TV Rivalries

Even slightly more obscure examples of hilarity-ensuring disdain, including a beef with a baby and Elmo's pet rock feud, made the cut.

Trace William Cowen653 days ago
martin lawrence is seen receiving star on walk of fame
Pop Culture

Martin Lawrence Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star After Decades of Comedic Excellence

The celebrated comedic legend was joined at Thursday's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony by Steve Harvey, Tracy Morgan, and Lynn Whitfield.

Trace William Cowen1184 days ago
Martin Lawrence is pictured in an interview
Pop Culture

Martin Lawrence Addresses Possibility of ‘Martin’ Reboot, Says Classic Show Was ‘Lightning in a Bottle’

This month's reunion special on BET+ has revived questions about the possibility of a full-blown reboot. Here, Lawrence himself shares his thoughts.

Trace William Cowen1481 days ago
Tisha Campbell speaks about 'Martin' reunion on CBS Mornings
Pop Culture

Tisha Campbell Reflects on Forgiving Martin Lawrence After Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Tisha Campbell reflected on how she was able to forgive Martin Lawrence following the 1997 sexual harassment lawsuit she filed against the 'Bad Boys' star.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1495 days ago
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Martin Lawrence attends the American Film Institute's 47th Life Achievement Award Gala
Pop Culture

'Martin' 30th Anniversary Reunion to Air on BET+ in 2022

The ever-popular Fox sitcom, which ran from 1992-1997, is going to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year with a reunion special on BET+, filmed in February.

Brenton Blanchet1610 days ago
martin reboot
Pop Culture

‘Martin’ Stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Say Reboot Isn’t Likely

Both Campbell and Arnold appeared on the 'Tamron Hall Show' and said that 'Martin' likely won’t see a reboot following the death of one of its biggest stars.

Brenton Blanchet1909 days ago
Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell
Pop Culture

Martin Lawrence Says He and Tisha Campbell 'Are Good' After Comments on Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lawrence made the statement in wake of the renewed controversy about his co-star's sexual harassment claims.

Joshua Espinoza2375 days ago
will smith the tonight show starring jimmy fallon
Pop Culture

Watch Will Smith Rap the 'Fresh Prince' Theme Song on 'Fallon'

See Will Smith cover famous TV themes on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Victoria L. Johnson3039 days ago
Carl Anthony Payne
Pop Culture

Carl Anthony Payne Confirms That He'd Be Down for the 'Martin' Reboot

Carl Anthony Payne gave fans another piece of hope that the 'Martin' will make a return.

Katherine Barner3079 days ago
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Pop Culture

Martin Lawrence Speaks on Tommy Ford's Death, Recalls 'Good Times' on 'Martin' Set (Exclusive)

Martin Lawrence remembers 'Martin' friend and co-star Tommy Ford.

Debbie Encalada3565 days ago
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Pop Culture

Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and More React to Tommy Ford's Death

Celebrities react to 'Martin' star Tommy Ford's passing at age 52.

Debbie Encalada3566 days ago
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Pop Culture

Thomas Mikal Ford, aka Tommy From 'Martin,' Has Passed Away (UPDATE)

Thomas Mikhal Ford, aka Tommy From 'Martin,' has reportedly passed away.

Khal3566 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Martin' Star Reportedly Reveals Divorce Plans by Group Texting Alleged Sex Tape of Cheating Husband

Tichina Arnold has been married to Rico Hines for three years.

Trace William Cowen3837 days ago
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