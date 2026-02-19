Tisha Campbell Gets Real With Angie Martinez About Taking the 'Mask Off'

A new sit-down between Tisha Campbell and Angie Martinez pulls back the curtain on a career that’s spanned decades—and the personal reset that came with it. Appearing on Angie Martinez IRL, on February 18, Campbell spoke candidly about what she calls “unmasking,” a shift in how she shows up in her own life after years of prioritizing everyone else.

For much of her career, she said, stepping outside meant stepping into performance mode. “As soon as I leave out my house, I’m at work,” she explained, describing the pressure to always present a polished version of herself. That changed after a pivotal moment in 2016, when actress and life coach A.J. Johnson encouraged her to drop the façade. Campbell recalled the advice simply: “Take the mask off.” The impact was immediate: “It felt like everything just shattered… I opened my eyes and I was like, ‘Oh, everybody’s not nice.’” The realization forced her to confront long-standing habits. Campbell described herself as someone who gave endlessly—to friends, partners, and family—often at her own expense. “I was everything to everybody… and my well was dry,” she said. That pattern, she admitted, led to burnout and eventually depression. “I didn’t know that’s what it was… I just couldn’t stay awake,” she said.

From there, the work became internal. Therapy, tighter boundaries, and a smaller circle helped her rebuild. “You don’t have to be on for everybody,” she said. “You have to put yourself first.” The conversation also traced her evolution as a performer. Known for roles in Martin and My Wife and Kids, Campbell started as a dramatic actress before transitioning into comedy. More recently, she’s stepped into stand-up—something she once avoided due to the competitive nature of the scene. That changed after an unexpected opportunity at the Kennedy Center, where she performed in front of thousands. “It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever done,” she said. Outside of her career, Campbell opened up about motherhood, including raising a son on the autism spectrum. She described balancing work and caregiving while navigating limited resources early on, often advocating relentlessly to secure the support her child needed.