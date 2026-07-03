Martial Arts

Martial Arts encompasses a wide range of combat disciplines including karate, judo, taekwondo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts (MMA). Originating from traditional practices, it has grown into a global sports category that combines physical skill, mental discipline, and cultural heritage. Major organizations like the UFC, International Judo Federation, and World Taekwondo help to showcase both traditional and contemporary forms of martial arts to audiences worldwide. People engage with martial arts not just as spectators but as active participants who analyze techniques, follow training regimens, and debate strategies across different styles. Whether through attending live events, practicing specific disciplines, or tracking the evolution of fighters' skills, communities around martial arts thrive by sharing knowledge and celebrating milestone bouts that push the boundaries of combat sports.

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LỰU ĐẠN
Style

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Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
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Pop Culture

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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 03: Martial artist/actor Chuck Norris make his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 - Day 3 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

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Trace William Cowen120 days ago
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Alex Ocho198 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rina Sawayama Calls Out Cultural Disrespect in Sabrina Carpenter's ‘SNL’ Performance

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tara mahadevan271 days ago
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Pam Grier at an event, wearing a black hat, beaded necklace, and a pink-striped blazer
Pop Culture

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Brad Callas819 days ago
Life

Mark Zuckerberg Refutes Report He Lost Consciousness During Jiu-Jitsu Match

Mark Zuckerberg participated in jiu-jitsu matches earlier this year, where he won silver and gold medals.

tara mahadevan1138 days ago
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Music

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tara mahadevan1605 days ago
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Pop Culture

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Life

Petition Launched to Change Florida's Lee County to Bruce Lee County

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Jose Martinez1748 days ago
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Empty hospital bed
Life

7-Year-Old Taiwanese Boy Taken Off Life Support After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage, Judo Coach Charged

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Jose Martinez1870 days ago
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Music

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Xavier Hamilton2247 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

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