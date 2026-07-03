Sonny Chiba, Martial Arts Icon and ‘Kill Bill’ Actor, Mourned After Dying at 82 From COVID-19 Complications
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Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba, the Japanese actor and martial arts icon who appeared in over 200 productions including 'Kill Bill,' has died age 82.Joe Price
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Tarantino to Anyone Besides Bruce Lee’s Daughter Taking Issue With 'Once Upon a Time' Portrayal: ‘Go Suck a Dick’
In the latest episode of the 'Joe Rogan Experience,' Quentin Tarantino once again addressed the controversy surrounding his depiction of Bruce Lee.Joe Price
The fashion show/short film "Amen Break" includes references to the life story of Lupe Fiasco and the cover art to GZA's 'Liquid Swords' album.Trace William Cowen
We caught up with Park to chat about competing for gold at the Tokyo Olympics, her go-to pump-up song and her desire to inspire young women and Asian-Canadians.Alex Nino Gheciu