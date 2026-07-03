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Here's Your First Look at NASA Psyche's Mars Photos
Life

NASA’s Psyche Mission Just Captured Rare Crescent Photos of Mars

See the rare crescent views, icy poles, and massive craters Psyche snapped while slingshotting past Mars on its 2.2-billion-mile trip to asteroid 16 Psyche.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
Packages of peanut M&M's milk chocolate candy are stacked at a Costco Wholesale store on July 12, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Life

Photos Show Thousands of M&M’s Scattered Across Highway After Truck Crash

New Jersey drivers hit a different kind of traffic jam when thousands of M&M’s poured across I-80 after a late-night crash.

Maggie Ekberg303 days ago
NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, capturing a selfie on a rocky, dusty Martian landscape with hills in the background.
Life

NASA Say It's Closer Than Ever to 'Discovering Life on Mars': What to Know

It’s clear interest in the Red Planet isn’t going to wane any time soon.

Trace William Cowen311 days ago
Keanu Reeves with a beard, smiling, wearing a dark suit and tie, against a colorful abstract background.
Pop Culture

Keanu Reeves Says Going to Mars Is on His Bucket List

The 60-year-old actor admitted that a trip to space in general would suffice.

Joe Price507 days ago
Maya Rudolph attends Disney's "Disenchanted" Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Pop Culture

M&M's to Replace Candy Mascots With Maya Rudolph After Backlash Over Character Redesign

Maya Rudolph is set to become the new face of M&amp;M’s following a recent redesign of the candy’s iconic mascots that left conservative pundits furious.

Joe Price1272 days ago
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Mock up of the Crew Dragon spacecraft displayed during a media tour of SpaceX headquarters.
Life

SpaceX's Latest Starship Prototype Rocket Successfully Lands for First Time

SpaceX's latest Starship prototype SN15 finally gets it right by successfully landing for the first time ever during its test flight in South Texas.

Jose Martinez1899 days ago
musk mars
Life

Elon Musk on Journeys to Mars: 'Honestly, a Bunch of People Probably Will Die in the Beginning’

The SpaceX founder said in a new interview that "a bunch of people probably will die in the beginning" and that it's "tough sledding over there.”

Brenton Blanchet1909 days ago
nasa
Life

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Makes History With First Flight

Early Monday, NASA confirmed that its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter had become the first craft in history to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet.

Trace William Cowen1916 days ago
Mars
Life

NASA's InSight Lander Detects 2 New 'Marsquakes' on Red Planet

NASA, in its effort to learn more about Mars' interior, is investigating a pair of "Marsquakes" that were detected on the planet back in March.

Gavin Evans1928 days ago
The Planet Mars. Artist NASA.
Life

Plans Unveiled for First Sustainable City on Mars by 2100

The architecture studio ABIBOO has revealed its plans for Nüwa, the first sustainable city on Mars that can be be populated by up to 250,000 people.

Jose Martinez1943 days ago
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The SpaceX hangar on Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Life

SpaceX's Starship Prototype Rocket Explodes Minutes After Successful Landing

SN10, the latest SpaceX Starship prototype, appeared to make a successful landing for the first time, but unexpectedly exploded about 10 minutes later.

Jose Martinez1962 days ago
Rover rover
Life

NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars (UPDATE)

The Mars rover Perseverance successfully landed on the planet on Thursday afternoon, and NASA livestreamed the whole thing for the world to witness.

Joe Price1976 days ago
SpaceX Starship prototype
Life

SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes After Successful High-Altitude Test Flight

Though it ended in a fiery explosion, SpaceX's Starship prototype "SN8" test flight was deemed a success. The test took place in Texas.

Joshua Espinoza2046 days ago
Elon Musk
Life

Elon Musk Thinks SpaceX Will Get Humans to Mars Within the Next Six Years

After a successful round of SpaceX flights, Elon Musk thinks he'll send a manned craft to Mars by 2026. The CEO has long eyed the Red Planet as a goal.

Alex Galbraith2053 days ago
Nadir view of the Martian South Pole
Life

Researchers May Have Found Set of Salty Lakes Buried Beneath Mars' Surface

New research published in the journal 'Nature Astronomy' indicates there may be a reservoir of extremely salty water buried near the south pole of Mars.

Gavin Evans2119 days ago
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musk
Life

SpaceX's Starship Prototype Achieves Successful Test Flight: 'Mars Is Looking Real'

Mars feels closer than ever to being a full-blown reality after a recent (short) test flight from Elon Musk's SpaceX company, who's having a solid 2020.

Trace William Cowen2173 days ago
Earth
Life

10th Grade Girls in India Discover Asteroid Headed Toward Earth

Indian students Radhika Lakhani and Vaidehi Vekariya made the discovery while participating in a space education initiative by Space India and NASA.

Joshua Espinoza2180 days ago
In this photo illustration a NASA logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Life

Over 12,000 People Applied to Become NASA Astronauts via #BeAnAstronaut Campaign

NASA has amassed its second-largest group of interested astronauts.

Xavier Hamilton2299 days ago

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