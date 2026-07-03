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NASA’s Psyche Mission Just Captured Rare Crescent Photos of Mars
See the rare crescent views, icy poles, and massive craters Psyche snapped while slingshotting past Mars on its 2.2-billion-mile trip to asteroid 16 Psyche.
Photos Show Thousands of M&M’s Scattered Across Highway After Truck Crash
New Jersey drivers hit a different kind of traffic jam when thousands of M&M’s poured across I-80 after a late-night crash.
NASA Say It's Closer Than Ever to 'Discovering Life on Mars': What to Know
It’s clear interest in the Red Planet isn’t going to wane any time soon.
Keanu Reeves Says Going to Mars Is on His Bucket List
The 60-year-old actor admitted that a trip to space in general would suffice.
M&M's to Replace Candy Mascots With Maya Rudolph After Backlash Over Character Redesign
Maya Rudolph is set to become the new face of M&M’s following a recent redesign of the candy’s iconic mascots that left conservative pundits furious.
SpaceX's Latest Starship Prototype Rocket Successfully Lands for First Time
SpaceX's latest Starship prototype SN15 finally gets it right by successfully landing for the first time ever during its test flight in South Texas.
Elon Musk on Journeys to Mars: 'Honestly, a Bunch of People Probably Will Die in the Beginning’
The SpaceX founder said in a new interview that "a bunch of people probably will die in the beginning" and that it's "tough sledding over there.”
NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Makes History With First Flight
Early Monday, NASA confirmed that its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter had become the first craft in history to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet.
NASA's InSight Lander Detects 2 New 'Marsquakes' on Red Planet
NASA, in its effort to learn more about Mars' interior, is investigating a pair of "Marsquakes" that were detected on the planet back in March.
Plans Unveiled for First Sustainable City on Mars by 2100
The architecture studio ABIBOO has revealed its plans for Nüwa, the first sustainable city on Mars that can be be populated by up to 250,000 people.
SpaceX's Starship Prototype Rocket Explodes Minutes After Successful Landing
SN10, the latest SpaceX Starship prototype, appeared to make a successful landing for the first time, but unexpectedly exploded about 10 minutes later.
NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars (UPDATE)
The Mars rover Perseverance successfully landed on the planet on Thursday afternoon, and NASA livestreamed the whole thing for the world to witness.
SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes After Successful High-Altitude Test Flight
Though it ended in a fiery explosion, SpaceX's Starship prototype "SN8" test flight was deemed a success. The test took place in Texas.
Elon Musk Thinks SpaceX Will Get Humans to Mars Within the Next Six Years
After a successful round of SpaceX flights, Elon Musk thinks he'll send a manned craft to Mars by 2026. The CEO has long eyed the Red Planet as a goal.
Researchers May Have Found Set of Salty Lakes Buried Beneath Mars' Surface
New research published in the journal 'Nature Astronomy' indicates there may be a reservoir of extremely salty water buried near the south pole of Mars.
SpaceX's Starship Prototype Achieves Successful Test Flight: 'Mars Is Looking Real'
Mars feels closer than ever to being a full-blown reality after a recent (short) test flight from Elon Musk's SpaceX company, who's having a solid 2020.
10th Grade Girls in India Discover Asteroid Headed Toward Earth
Indian students Radhika Lakhani and Vaidehi Vekariya made the discovery while participating in a space education initiative by Space India and NASA.
Over 12,000 People Applied to Become NASA Astronauts via #BeAnAstronaut Campaign
NASA has amassed its second-largest group of interested astronauts.