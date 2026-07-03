Jordan Son Of Mars

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Jordan Son of Mars Black/Silver 2017 Release Date
Sneakers

The Jordan Son of Mars Returns to Start the New Year

After a brief hiatus, the Jordan Son of Mars is back at the top of 2017.

Brandon Richard3506 days ago
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Sneakers

NIKEiD Just Added a New Air Jordan Sneaker With a Ton of Options

The Son of Mars is the latest Jordan silhouette to be added to NIKEiD. Customize your pair today.

Riley Jones3994 days ago
Sneakers

No, This Isn't a 'Yeezy' Jordan Son of Mars

Give Marvin the Martian his credit.

Brendan Dunne4004 days ago
Sneakers

The Seeds Were Planted for the Jordan Son of Mars Back in 1986

The fascinating evolution of Spike Lee's signature Jordan sneaker.

SoleCollector4011 days ago
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This New Jordan Proves That the "Yeezy" Colorway Should Be Retired for Good

Is it time to stop making Kanye-inspired sneakers at Nike?

Matt Welty4097 days ago
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Sneakers

Jordan Son of Mars Release and Signing with Jackson Lee

Meet the Son of Mars and get his shoe too.

Dexter Gordon4845 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Son Of Mars - Dark Grey/University Gold-Bordeaux-Cool Mint - Official Images

An official look at the next colorway set to release for the Jordan Son Of Mars.

Sole Collector5071 days ago
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Jordan "Son of Mookie" Custom by Van Monroe

Spike gets gifted.

Jonathan Sawyer5093 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Son of Mars GS - White/Prism Blue-Wolf Grey

In essence, the Jordan Son of Mars is a "Jr." shoe, so it makes sense to see the latest Jordan hybrid hit retail in colorways exclusive to the youngest sneaker enthusiasts.

Brandon Richard5160 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Son of Mars - Black/Varsity Red-Cement Grey-White - Official Photos

The Jordan Brand gives us an official look at the latest Son of Mars release.

Brandon Richard5161 days ago
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Jordan Son of Mars "Bordeaux"

Bordeaux ballin'.

Jonathan Sawyer5163 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Son of Mars - Black/Varsity Red-White

So far met with a mixed reaction, the Jordan Son of Mars is set to hit retail in a new Bulls-inspired colorway.

Brandon Richard5167 days ago
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Jordan Son of Mars "Stealth/Blue-University Gold"

New colorway for the new model.

Jonathan Sawyer5188 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Son of Mars "Son of Yeezy" by Mache Custom Kicks

Ever since Mache first laid eyes on the Jordan Son of Mars, he knew he'd attempt a Yeezy custom.

Brandon Richard5212 days ago

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