Shea Serrano
Latest Stories
Lil Wayne Is Definitely a Martian (and Here's Why)
We've done the research to show you exactly why Lil Wayne is a Martian.
The Ultimate Guide to Making the Most of the Rest of Your Summer
Answer each of the questions and find out the best way to spend the last moments of your glorious, fleeting summer.
Which Summer Music Festival Should I Attend?
Which Summer Music Festival Should I Attend?
Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of The Week: "Streets Is Watching" Jay-Z vs Met Gala Jay Z
In 1997 Jay Z was rocking bullet proof vests and rapping about how the streets were watching. How times have changed.
Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of The Week: When Drake Saw Rihanna's Latest Photoshoot
Not everybody loved Rihanna's <em>Lui</em> cover.
Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of The Week: Back To The Future
They don't call him Future Hendrix for nothing.
Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of The Week: What Watching OutKast At Coachella Is Like
Clearly, these kids have never been to Stankonia.
Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of The Week: DJ Mustard's First Piano Recital
Mustard on the track!
Meet Beatking: The Houston Rapper Who Built a Buzz Making Rap Songs About Viral Videos
Here's one way to get popping in your city.
Rap Comic of The Week: Papoose Still Thinks He's The King of New York
We have some other ideas about what Pap is actually the king of.
Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of the Week: Jay Z Visits The Aubrey Graham Response Center
Kendrick Lamar knows a lot about waiting for Drake to respond.
Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of the Week: Freddie Gibbs Gets His The Ski Mask Way
With Freddie Gibbs & Madlib's "Piñata" in stores this week, we imagined Gibbs as a salesmen.
Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of the Week: Drake Visits His Therapist
Even Drake's therapist has heard enough.
Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of the Week: What Biggie Thinks of Rick Ross' "Nobody"
This week's rap comic ponders what Biggie would say to Diddy about Rick Ross' newest album.
Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of the Week Gets Big
The man behind the Rap Coloring Book has another one.
The 10 Best Houston Rap Mixtapes of 2013
Check out the best mixtapes from Houston's elite underground rappers.
25 Rap Battles We Wish Would Happen
Sure, we all want to see Drake vs. Kendrick, but here's a few more battles we'd love to see happen.