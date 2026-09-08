Shea Serrano Portrait

Shea Serrano

Joined July 2014 | 93 posts
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Latest Stories

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Lil Wayne Is Definitely a Martian (and Here's Why)

We've done the research to show you exactly why Lil Wayne is a Martian.

Shea Serrano4399 days ago
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The Ultimate Guide to Making the Most of the Rest of Your Summer

Answer each of the questions and find out the best way to spend the last moments of your glorious, fleeting summer.

Shea Serrano4424 days ago
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Which Summer Music Festival Should I Attend?

Which Summer Music Festival Should I Attend?

Shea Serrano4497 days ago
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Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of The Week: "Streets Is Watching" Jay-Z vs Met Gala Jay Z

In 1997 Jay Z was rocking bullet proof vests and rapping about how the streets were watching. How times have changed.

Shea Serrano4511 days ago
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Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of The Week: When Drake Saw Rihanna's Latest Photoshoot

Not everybody loved Rihanna's <em>Lui</em> cover.

Shea Serrano4524 days ago
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Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of The Week: Back To The Future

They don't call him Future Hendrix for nothing.

Shea Serrano4530 days ago
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Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of The Week: What Watching OutKast At Coachella Is Like

Clearly, these kids have never been to Stankonia.

Shea Serrano4537 days ago

Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of The Week: DJ Mustard's First Piano Recital

Mustard on the track!

Shea Serrano4544 days ago
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Meet Beatking: The Houston Rapper Who Built a Buzz Making Rap Songs About Viral Videos

Here's one way to get popping in your city.

Shea Serrano4551 days ago
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Rap Comic of The Week: Papoose Still Thinks He's The King of New York

We have some other ideas about what Pap is actually the king of.

Shea Serrano4552 days ago
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Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of the Week: Jay Z Visits The Aubrey Graham Response Center

Kendrick Lamar knows a lot about waiting for Drake to respond.

Shea Serrano4559 days ago

Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of the Week: Freddie Gibbs Gets His The Ski Mask Way

With Freddie Gibbs & Madlib's "Piñata" in stores this week, we imagined Gibbs as a salesmen.

Shea Serrano4566 days ago
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Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of the Week: Drake Visits His Therapist

Even Drake's therapist has heard enough.

Shea Serrano4581 days ago
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Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of the Week: What Biggie Thinks of Rick Ross' "Nobody"

This week's rap comic ponders what Biggie would say to Diddy about Rick Ross' newest album.

Shea Serrano4586 days ago
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Sean + Shea's Rap Comic of the Week Gets Big

The man behind the Rap Coloring Book has another one.

Shea Serrano4593 days ago
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The 10 Best Houston Rap Mixtapes of 2013

Check out the best mixtapes from Houston's elite underground rappers.

Shea Serrano4637 days ago
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25 Rap Battles We Wish Would Happen

Sure, we all want to see Drake vs. Kendrick, but here's a few more battles we'd love to see happen.

Shea Serrano4719 days ago

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