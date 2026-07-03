Markelle Fultz

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markelle fultz
Sports

Markelle Fultz Reportedly Returning to Philly to Rehab Shoulder

Fultz is coming back into the fold.

Alex Galbraith2736 days ago
Markelle Fultz
Sports

Markelle Fultz’s Mom Allegedly Installed Surveillance Cameras in His Home

Insiders described the setup as "unusual."

Joshua Espinoza2771 days ago
markelle fultz
Sports

76ers' Markelle Fultz Diagnosed With Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Looks like there was something to that nagging shoulder injury.

Alex Galbraith2782 days ago
Markelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Miami Heat
Sports

Markelle Fultz Reportedly No Longer in the Sixers' 'Long Term Plans'

The Sixers' troubled Markelle Fultz era might be coming to an end as the guard looks for a second opinion on his mysterious shoulder injury.

Xavier Hamilton2791 days ago
This is a picture of Amari Cooper.
Sports

Markelle Fultz Responds to Amari Cooper Mocking Him With His Touchdown Celebration

Markelle Fultz was a good sport about Amari Cooper making fun of his unorthodox free throw routine during his touchdown celebration.

Jose Martinez2794 days ago
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Markelle Fultz
Sports

Markelle Fultz's Lawyer Wants Him to See a Shoulder Specialist Before Playing Another Game

The Markelle Fultz soap opera takes another turn, with his lawyer instructing him to cease playing until a shoulder specialist examines him early next week.

countcenci2796 days ago
This is a picture of Markelle Fultz.
Sports

Markelle Fultz on His New Free Throw Routine: 'Just Trial and Error'

Markelle Fultz explains his new free throw routine in a way that can only make Philadelphia 76ers fans shake their heads.

Jose Martinez2798 days ago
Jimmy Butler
Sports

Jimmy Butler Says He Isn't a Problem Unless His Teammates Are 'Fake'

Jimmy Butler briefly addressed the perception he's a locker room cancer, and claimed any such suggestion would mean his previous teammates are fake.

countcenci2803 days ago
Markelle Fultz
Sports

Markelle Fultz and His Shooting Coach Are No Longer Speaking

A source tells Alex Kennedy of Basketball Insiders that Markelle Fultz is no longer speaking with his acclaimed shooting coach from the summer, Drew Hanlen.

countcenci2803 days ago
Markelle Fultz
Sports

Trainer Tweets and Deletes That Markelle Fultz's Still Injured

A since-deleted tweet from shot doctor Drew Hanlen alludes to his client, Markelle Fultz, still being injured. It may help explain his ongoing shooting ills.

countcenci2811 days ago
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Charles Barkley
Sports

Charles Barkley Goes in on 'Damn Idiots' Criticizing Markelle Fultz: 'Shut the Hell Up'

The Round Mound of Rebound had a message for all the kiddos on Twitter dot com who think Markelle Fultz, after just 16 games, is already a bust.

countcenci2828 days ago
Markelle Fultz
Sports

Markelle Fultz Defends Himself From 'Being Soft' While Unveiling His Fixed Jumper

Markelle Fultz had the most bizarre rookie season we can remember. But his broken shot looks better, as does his confidence.

countcenci2857 days ago
Markelle Fultz at the 2017 NBA Draft
Sports

Markelle Fultz Responds to Julius Erving Saying the 76ers Should've Drafted Jayson Tatum at No. 1

Here's what Markelle Fultz had to say in response to Julius Erving's comments that the 76ers should've taken Jaysom Tatum instead of him in the 2017 Draft.

Gavin Evans2996 days ago
Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers on March 19, 2018
Sports

Joel Embiid Hits on Rihanna After Waking Up From Surgery

Joel Embiid is trying to convince Rihanna to go out with him once again.

Katherine Barner3029 days ago
Joel Embiid.
Sports

NBA Fans Are Eagerly Anticipating Joel Embiid Wearing a Facemask

NBA fans desperately want to see Joel Embiid sport a facemask.

Aaron C. Mansfield3032 days ago
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Markelle Fultz.
Sports

Markelle Fultz Refuses to Address Shoulder Injury in First Meeting With Reporters Since October

Markelle Fultz was in no mood to discuss his shoulder injury after playing in his first game in months on Monday night.

Chris Yuscavage3034 days ago

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