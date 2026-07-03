Marilyn Monroe

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Kim Kardashian at a formal event, wearing a sparkling, nude-colored dress and white shawl, surrounded by photographers.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked if She Ruined Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

Kim Kardashian sat down with Teyana Taylor for a pretty revealing lie detector test.

tara mahadevan256 days ago
Camilla Araujo has gone ‘Full Marilyn Monroe’ in her latest promotional video for her OnlyFans.
Pop Culture

Camilla Araujo Channels Marilyn Monroe in Commercial for OnlyFans Movie

The influencer goes full old Hollywood, channeling Marilyn Monroe in a self-funded, high-glam OnlyFans short.

Eli Lippman264 days ago
Piers Morgan Doubles Down on Beyoncé 'Marilyn Monroe' Swipe 'A Joke'
Pop Culture

Piers Morgan Slams Beyoncé’s 'Marilyn Monroe' Ad—Then Claims It Was a 'Joke'

The British talk show host claimed Mrs. Carter was 'culturally appropriating' Marilyn Monroe.

Bernadette Giacomazzo345 days ago
Charlamagne tha God and Ye are pictured
Pop Culture

Charlamagne Recalls Ye Yelling About Pete Davidson: ‘My Wife Is Out Here F*cking a White Boy With a 10-Inch Penis’

Charlamagne tha God looked back on a phone conversation he claims he had with the artist formerly known as Kanye West regarding Pete and Kim.

Trace William Cowen1366 days ago
BLONDE | From Writer and Director Andrew Dominik | Official Trailer | Netflix
Pop Culture

Ana de Armas Calls Out MPAA's NC-17 Rating for Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas questioned why Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film 'Blonde,' in which she plays the lead, has received an NC-17 rating from the MPAA.

Joe Price1417 days ago
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Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the trailer for 'Blonde'
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares Trailer for NC-17 Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’ Starring Ana de Armas

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for 'Blonde,' director Andrew Dominik’s highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas.

Joe Price1451 days ago
Kim Kardashian is pictured speaking during an interview
Pop Culture

Kim K Speaks on Decision to Introduce Kids to Pete, Addresses Marilyn Monroe Dress Controversy

In the same interview, Kim Kardashian also addressed the since-refuted controversy over her wearing the Marilyn Monroe dress, as well as her recent vacation.

Trace William Cowen1488 days ago
Kim Kardashian
Pop Culture

Claim That Kim Kardashian Damaged Marilyn Monroe Dress Addressed by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Rep

A side-by-side edit of two photos allege to show damage from Kim Kardashian's wearing of the dress, purchased by Ripley's Believe It or Not! in 2016.

Trace William Cowen1493 days ago
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe Dress Worn at 2022 Met Gala

The Instagram account of the Marilyn Monroe Collection showed photos of the bedazzled dress previously worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala.

Jose Martinez1496 days ago
Andy Warhol's iconic ‘Shot Sage Blue Marilyn’ sold at Christie's auction in New York
Style

Andy Warhol Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Sells for Record-Setting $195 Million at Auction

Andy Warhol's iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe was sold on Monday at Christie's auction house in New York for a record-setting $195 million.

Brad Callas1530 days ago
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Madonna at the 2021 VMAs
Music

Madonna Facing Backlash After Recreating Marilyn Monroe's Last Photoshoot

Monroe died in 1962 following a reported overdose at her Los Angeles home, and her final shoot was for Bert Stern’s 'The Last Sitting,' which Madonna nodded to.

Brenton Blanchet1722 days ago
nipsey
Music

Nipsey Hussle, Michael Jackson, XXXTentacion Among Forbes' Top-Earning Late Celebs

Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, and Whitney Houston also made the list.

Trace William Cowen2453 days ago
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Style

Lindsay Lohan Commissioned a Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Nude Portrait From Street Artist Pegasus

The actress keeps the nude portrait of herself on the wall of her dressing room.

andrewlasane4280 days ago
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Style

The Andy Warhol Foundation Collaborates With Tim Bessell Surfboards on a Dope Marilyn Monroe Collection

Grab one of these extremely limited surfboards featuring Andy Warhol's portraits of Marilyn Monroe today.

andrewlasane4398 days ago
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Style

This 26-Foot-Tall Sculpture of Marilyn Monroe Was Found Abandoned in a Dump in China

The sculpture appears to be a replica of a Seward Johnson piece, but no one knows how it ended up face down in a dump.

andrewlasane4412 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jessica Chastain is Set to Play Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik's "Blonde"

Jessica Chastain is going to play Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s upcoming biopic, “Blonde.”

Jason Serafino4470 days ago

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