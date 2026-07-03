Marilyn Manson

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ASAP Ferg speaks with Complex about 'Floor Seats II,' his experience with Nicki Minaj stans, Marilyn Manson's goat, the status of the ASAP Mob, and more.
Eric Skelton

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Kanye West in a dark, oversized jacket stands in a dimly lit setting, surrounded by mist.
Music

Kanye's 'Donda 2' Album Released to Streaming Services Over 3 Years After Stem Player Drop

The album, a sequel to 2021's 'Donda,' is currently available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Trace William Cowen444 days ago
Marilyn Manson in a black leather coat with dark makeup, standing in front of a sign with partial text.
Pop Culture

Marilyn Manson Avoids Charges in Sexual Assault Case, Evan Rachel Wood Releases Statement

The L.A. District Attorney's Office announced it wouldn't pursue charges against the singer.

tara mahadevan539 days ago
Kanye and Cam'ron
Music

Cam’Ron Recalls Visiting Kanye at His Dimly Lit Warehouse Office: ‘It’s Just Fire in There'

Killa Cam thought of the anecdote after Mase made a joke about Aaron Rodgers needing to sit in a dark room "to relax."

tara mahadevan638 days ago
budweiser gardens london ontario
Life

Woman Drunkenly Blows Up Home, Sues Company That Served Her

A Canadian woman drunkenly drove her car into a house, leading to an explosion that caused $10 million in damages. Now the woman is suing the bar that served.

Louis Pavlakos1275 days ago
Marilyn Manson Sues Evan Rachel Wood Over Alleged “Malicious Falsehood” Of Abuse Claims
Music

Marilyn Manson Files Defamation and Fraud Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood

Manson claims Wood conspired with her on again, off again partner—Illma Gore—to falsely paint him as a sexual predator. He is now seeking damages.

Joshua Espinoza1598 days ago
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Evan Rachel Wood doc trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

Evan Rachel Wood Discusses Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Allegations in HBOs ‘Phoenix Rising’ Trailer

HBO has shared a trailer for 'Phoenix Rising,' a two-part documentary that sees actress Evan Rachel Wood detail abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.

Joe Price1606 days ago
here are all the artists Kanye West brought out at his Donda 2 event in Miami.
Music

Here Are All the Artists Kanye Brought Out for His ‘Donda Experience Performance’

Kanye West was joined by Migos, Jack Harlow, Pusha T, and others during his 'Donda Experience Performance' at Miami's LoanDepot Park on Tuesday.

Jordan Rose1606 days ago
mailryn manson working on donda 2
Music

Marilyn Manson Said to Be Working Extensively With Kanye West on Upcoming ‘Donda 2’

The two previously worked together on "Jail Pt. 2" off of the original 'Donda' album, despite Manson having been accused by multiple women of abuse.

Trace William Cowen1627 days ago
Marilyn Manson attends The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration
Music

Marylin Manson Loses 2022 Grammy Nomination in Best Rap Song Category for Kanye's "Jail"

The Recording Academy has removed Manson from the Best Rap Song category, in which he was previously nominated for his contribution to Kanye's 'Donda.'

Joshua Espinoza1688 days ago
Marilyn Manson performs during the 2019 Louder Than Life Music Festival
Music

Marilyn Manson's Home Raided by Police Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

Marilyn Manson’s​​​​​​​ home in West Hollywood was searched by detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department​​​​​​​ on Monday morning.

Abel Shifferaw1691 days ago
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Marilyn Manson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Music

Marilyn Manson Accused of Punishing Women by Locking Them in Soundproof Room

The room, which was described as a solitary-confinement cell, was a space where Ashley Morgan Smithline said Manson forced her to stay for hours on end. 

Brenton Blanchet1705 days ago
Kanye West spotted in Atlanta
Music

Watch Kanye West Perform at Sunday Service with Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, and More

West, alongside Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, a choir of children, and his own Sunday Service choir, performed cuts off his chart-topping album 'Donda.'

Brenton Blanchet1720 days ago
Marilyn Manson on a red carpet
Music

Judge Rules Esmé Bianco’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson May Proceed

A U.S. District Court Judge has permitted 'Game of Thrones' actress Esmé Bianco’s lawsuit to proceed. She's accused Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse and rape.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1743 days ago
marilyn-manson-lawsuit-dropped
Music

Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, still has 20 days to refile an amended complaint. Manson, 52, is still facing three other sexual assault lawsuits.

Joshua Espinoza1766 days ago
Evan
Pop Culture

Evan Rachel Wood Seemingly Responds to Marilyn Manson Inclusion on 'Donda'

Wood, the Golden Globe-nominated actress who previously accused Manson of grooming and abusing her, took to Instagram Sunday to share the message.

Brenton Blanchet1783 days ago
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Kanye donda
Music

Kanye West Says Universal Released 'Donda' Without His Approval, Blocked "Jail Pt 2" (UPDATE)

On Sunday, several hours after the release of Kanye West’s 10th solo record Donda, the musical giant took to Instagram to update fans on the release process.

Brenton Blanchet1783 days ago
manson
Music

Marilyn Manson’s Rep Says He Appears on ‘Donda’ and Is Helping ‘Conceptually Collaborate’ on Kanye’s Album

Manson, who was dropped by his label and a slew of others earlier this year following sexual abuse allegations, will apparently continue working with West.

Trace William Cowen1785 days ago

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