ATL’s Lo Kee Restaurant Honors Ciara, Latto, Monica and More With Women’s History Month Menu

Atlanta’s Lo Kee restaurant has announced that it’s celebrating women who have transformed the city’s music and culture in honor of Women’s History Month.

The commemorative moment arrives in the form of a limited-edition prix fixe menu, with dishes named after Ciara, Latto, Monica, Mariah the Scientist, Nene Leakes, Keri Hilson, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Tamar Braxton

The menu will be available to patrons throughout March. Entrées include the Latto Crispy Rock Shrimp Tempura, the Mariah the Scientist Filet Mignon Cubes, and the NeNe Leakes Thai Tea Crème Brûlée for dessert.

"We’re incredibly fortunate to operate in a city like Atlanta that has produced and supported so many influential women in music, television and business," Lo Kee co-founder Dara Mirjahangiry said, per Billboard.

"This Women’s History Month menu is our way of honoring their impact on culture and thanking them for helping shape the energy and creativity that make this city so special. Each dish is inspired by the boldness, individuality, and excellence these women represent."