Majid Jordan

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

The image shows The Weeknd performing with a mask and microphone, and Drake on stage wearing a black outfit and necklace.
Music

Is The Weeknd Featured on Drake's "What Did I Miss?" Song?

As fans will recall, Drake earlier this year urged xQc to turn off Abel's music in favor of some blink-182 during a stream.

Trace William Cowen376 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Nav, Majid Jordan, The Halluci Nation

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos988 days ago
Music

OVO's Naomi Sharon On Drake Sliding In Her Instagram DMs: "I Didn't Really Believe It"

Sharon's debut album 'Obsidian' is set to release on Oct. 20.

Louis Pavlakos1018 days ago
Music

OVO Sound Artists Majid Jordan And Naomi Sharon Team Up For Single "Waiting For You"

"We made something special with someone special," Majid Jordan said on their Twitter account.

Erik Leijon1039 days ago
Another Life Naomi Sharon
Music

Drake Announces New OVO Sound Signing Naomi Sharon: "I Been Waiting For This Day"

Singer Naomi Sharon signed with OVO Sound this week, making her the first woman to join Drake's label’s. She also dropped two new songs co-produced by 40.

Louis Pavlakos1275 days ago
Advertisement
Nonso Amadi standing between Majid Jordan
Music

Nonso Amadi Taps Majid Jordan on “Different”

Nonso Amadi has called upon R&amp;B powerhouses Majid Jordan on his new single, "Different." The collab came as both artists were fans of one another.

Sydney Brasil1514 days ago
Majid Jordan 'Wildest Dreams' Album
Music

Listen to Majid Jordan's New Album 'Wildest Dreams' f/ Drake, Diddy, and Swae Lee

OVO duo Majid Jordan returns with their first full-length project since 2017. 'Wildest Dreams' includes features from Drake, Diddy, and Swae Lee.

Joshua Espinoza1730 days ago
Majid Jordan posing together for their new album 'Wildest Dreams'
Music

How Majid Jordan Recreated Themselves on New Album 'Wildest Dreams'

The OVO Sound duo talk spicy food, stepping outside their comfort zone, and incorporating Arabic phrases into their exploratory new LP 'Wildest Dreams.'

Louis Pavlakos1731 days ago
Majid Jordan New Album 'Wildest Dreams'
Music

Majid Jordan Shares New Single "Forget About The Party" From Forthcoming Album 'Wildest Dreams'

With their third studio album set to arrive this Friday, Majid Jordan stopped by Zane Lowe's Apple Music radio show today to drop their latest single.

Brad Callas1734 days ago
Majid Jordan
Music

Majid Jordan Announce Upcoming Album ‘Wildest Dreams,’ Share Cover Art and Concert Dates

The pop duo made up of Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman announced their third studio album 'Wildest Dreams,' plus the release date and cover art.

Brenton Blanchet1747 days ago
Advertisement
Drake, Belly, The Weeknd, Majid Jordan, Tommy Genesis, and Hunnah
Music

Best New Canadian Songs: Drake, TwoTiime, Belly, and More

Summer is officially over, but these new tracks from the likes of The Weeknd, Majid Jordan, and Tommy Genesis have helped to soften the blow.

Sumiko Wilson1753 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Lil Nas X, Kehlani, Majid Jordan, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from Lil Nas X, Kehlani, Majid Jordan, James Blake, NBA YoungBoy, Tems, Mozzy, Iann Dior, and more.

Jessica Mckinney1765 days ago
Majid Jordan
Music

Listen to Majid Jordan's New Song "Summer Rain"

OVO Sound's Majid Jordan has returned to end the warmer months on the right note with "Summer Rain," which follows their previous release "Been Through That."

Jordan Rose1765 days ago
majid
Music

Majid Jordan Share New Song "Been Through That"

"Been Through That" follows the previously released single "Waves of Blue," which arrived back in April alongside word of an impending new album.

Trace William Cowen1856 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App