Featured
Here’s what the artists on OVO Sound currently have planned for 2023: Drake, Popcaan, Partynextdoor, Roy Woods, Dvsn, Majid Jordan, Naomi Sharon, Naomi SharonKarim Fall
From Drake to Daniel Caesar to Tamia, Canada's got a plethora of jams about matters of the heart. Here are the best Canadian hip-hop and R&B love songs.Alex Nino Gheciu
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.Natalie Harmsen
This year, Canadian artists elevated the craft altogether. Here are the 25 best rap, R&B, and pop albums in Canada, from Emanuel to Drake to Charlotte Cardin.Sumiko Wilson