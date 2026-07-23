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Fabolous Says 'Hoes Can Change,’ Says He Holds Women To a ‘Different Standard’ Than Men

Fabolous weighed in on whether people can leave their past behind.

Fabolous in a nightclub, wearing a stylish outfit and jewelry.
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Fabolous believes people can change their lives, but only if they're honest about who they are from the very beginning.

During Episode 38 of the Let's Rap About It podcast, titled "Hoes Can Change," the Brooklyn rapper joined Jim Jones, Dave East and Maino for a candid discussion about relationships, double standards and whether someone can settle down.

Fabolous made it clear he believes personal growth is possible, comparing it to people rebuilding their lives after prison.

"You can change," he said. "You know, people go to jail, come home, change their life. Hoes be hoes, find a relationship, change their life."

Still, he acknowledged that not everyone shares his perspective.

"I believe hoes can change, but deep down inside there's a little hoe in them somewhere," he added, referencing a common viewpoint during the conversation.

Rather than focusing solely on whether someone can change, Fabolous argued that honesty is what ultimately determines whether a relationship has a chance to succeed.

The rapper also admitted he believes the double standard often attached to conversations about dating and sex, saying men frequently receive far less criticism for the same behavior.

"I think it is a double standard though," he said. "if you said a man sleeps around, it could be because he he having motion. He having his way. He doing it. But if you say a woman sleeps around, it's a different standard to me."

He continued, "A man being a whore versus a woman being a whore is two different things."

Earlier this summer, Fab also argued that women are at the center of most rap feuds, claiming that money is rarely the real issue. Instead, he suggested conflicts often stem from romantic situations, while emphasizing that he has no interest in battling another rapper over a woman.

Fabolous said he'd rather have a conversation than turn personal disagreements into diss records, adding that women are free to make their own choices and aren't worth fueling unnecessary beefs.

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