Livestream Made in America Festival 2021 f/ Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, and More
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This year's festival is keeping a focus on pandemic safety for those attending in person. For those at home, TIDAL is providing the livestream.Trace William Cowen
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Lil Baby, Justin Bieber, Bobby Shmurda, and More to Perform at Made in America Festival 2021 (UPDATE)
Made in America Festival 2021’s lineup has been revealed a few weeks after the event’s return was first announced, with Justin Bieber and Lil Baby headlining.Brenton Blanchet
Jorja Smith is blowing up thanks to her debut album Lost & Found. UK Singer/songwriter shares how she's dealing with all the challenges that come along the path to stardom, and how she’s found guidance from looking within and doubling down on her own truth.Brandon Jenkins
Made in America has become a hot topic in the U.S., and we took a trip to the brand's factory in Maine to find out what it's really all about.Matt Welty