Made In America

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

2023 Made In America Festival Has Been Canceled Due to 'Severe Circumstances'

The cancelation was a result of "severe circumstances" that were out of the control of the festival production team.

Mark Elibert1075 days ago
sza is seen at event
Music

SZA, Lizzo, and Ice Spice to Perform at 2023 Edition of Made in America Festival

Made in America is back at Benjamin Franklin Parkway this September and will also feature performances from Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, and a joint set by Mase and Cam’ron.

Trace William Cowen1130 days ago
Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022
Music

Kodak Black Slams Made In America Festival Over Canceled Set After He Arrived Late

Made In America Festival was forced to cancel Kodak Black’s scheduled performance because he turned up so late, and the rapper is not happy about it.

Joe Price1412 days ago
Tyler the Creator performs live onstage
Music

Tyler, the Creator, Bad Bunny, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha-T, and More to Perform at Made in America Festival 2022

The 2022 edition of the always-stacked Made in America Festival is slated to take place across two days in Philadelphia this September. Here's who's playing.

Trace William Cowen1502 days ago
Bobby Shmurda at 40/40 Club
Music

Bobby Shmurda Nearly Fights Fan After Water Bottle Thrown at Him at Made in America Festival

Bobby Shmurda had to be held back by his crew after someone appeared to throw a water bottle at him during the Made in America festival in Philadelphia.

Brad Callas1777 days ago
Advertisement
Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z Announces Return of Made in America Festival in Philadelphia

“This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments," Jay-Z announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Brenton Blanchet1879 days ago
jay z
Music

Jay-Z's Team Roc Calls for Prosecution of Officer Who Killed Three Men

Jay-Z's social justice organization Team ROC is calling for the prosecution and termination of Wisconsin police officer Joseph Mensah after he killed three men.

Joe Price2207 days ago
made in america festival 2019 livestream
Music

Livestream Made in America 2019 Featuring Travis Scott, Cardi B, Lizzo, and More

Rosalía, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Jorja Smith, James Blake, Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack, and DaBaby will also be performing.

Abel Shifferaw2513 days ago
This is a photo of Travis Scott.
Music

Travis Scott, Cardi B to Headline Made in America 2019

The two-day festival heads to Benjamin Franklin Parkway again.

Kyle Shokeye2664 days ago
bri
Music

Premiere: Philly's Bri Steves Drops Cinematic "Late Night" Video

Bri Steves, who recently got the public Kendrick Lamar co-sign at the Made in America Festival in Philly, returns with a new song and video for "Late Night."

Trace William Cowen2864 days ago
Advertisement
Jay Rock at Made In America
Music

Watch Jay Rock Freestyle Over Migos' "Hot Summer"

Following Jay Rock’s performance at Made in America Festival in Philadelphia over Labor Day Weekend, and the release of his third studio album 'Redemption' in June, Jay appeared on Tim Westwood’s Capital XTRA show to spit a verse over the beat for Migos’ “Hot Summer.”

tara mahadevan2874 days ago
Lil B performs onstage during the 2018 Made In America Festival.
Music

Pusha-T, Lil B Talk Favorite Moments of Made in America 2018

Everyday Struggle's own Wayno took a break from the studio to travel down to Philadelphia for summer's last big festival, Made in America. While there, he hung out backstage to chop it up with Jay Rock, Lil B, Saweetie, Blocboy JB and more.

Complex2875 days ago
lil uzi vert
Music

Lil Uzi Vert, ASAP Ferg, and More Join Nicki Minaj at Made in America Festival

Lil Uzi Vert hit the Made in America stage over the weekend to perform his "The Way Life Goes" remix with headliner Nicki Minaj, whose Queen Radio better win some sort of award soon.

Trace William Cowen2875 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Music

Livestream Made in America 2018 Featuring Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone

Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Diplo, Janelle Monáe, and more are set to take the stage at the 2018 Made in America Festival. Livestream it here.

Victoria L. Johnson2877 days ago
JAY Z
Music

JAY-Z's Made in America Festival Will Return to Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway

"I’m optimistic that we can turn an unfortunate misunderstanding into a positive outcome and even stronger event."

Joe Price2917 days ago
Advertisement
Des Perez Roc Nation Jay Z OG Juan
Music

Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez on If Made in America Could Change Cities: 'Our Hearts Haven’t Gone There Yet'

Roc Nation's COO discusses the ongoing situation with Mayor Kenney of Philadelphia that has the fate of Made In America festival hanging in the balance.

Frazier Tharpe2921 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App