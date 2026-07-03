Macklemore And Ryan Lewis

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Macklemore "Chant" Official Music Video
Music

Macklemore Shares Video for Latest Single "Chant"

The song, featuring Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I, marks Macklemore's first record release of the year. It's expected to appear on his next album.

Joshua Espinoza1457 days ago
Macklemore's new music video "Next Year"
Music

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Reunite for New Single and Video "Next Year" f/ Windser

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis have reunited for their first collaboration in five years, with the release of the new single and music video "Next Year."

Brad Callas1723 days ago
Macklemore (C) and Ryan Lewis
Music

Macklemore Looks Back on Winning Best Rap Album Grammy Over Kendrick Lamar

During a recent appearance on 'People's Party with Talib Kweli,' Macklemore reflected on the 2014 Grammys and his controversial Best Rap album win.

Xavier Hamilton1992 days ago
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Music

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Drop Powerful Video for "Drug Dealer" With Ariana DeBoo

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis get deep on their new song, "Drug Dealer."

Zach Frydenlund3553 days ago
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Music

Hilarious Photos Show Macklemore and His Mom Crashing a D.C. Wedding

Macklemore knows the only way to follow up a White House visit is to crash a random wedding. Thankfully, Macklemore snapped a good portion of his antics.

Trace William Cowen3715 days ago
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Music

Macklemore Says He Should Have Warned Iggy Azalea About Her Name-Drop on "White Privilege II"

The song appeared on Macklemore's new album, 'This Unruly Mess I've Made.'

Zach Frydenlund3789 days ago
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Music

Stream Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' 'This Unruly Mess I've Made' Album Release Concert in Seattle

Watch the duo perform songs off the album for the first time.

Eric Diep3794 days ago
Music

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' 'This Unruly Mess I've Made' Album Is Finally Here

The project features Chance the Rapper, YG, Ed Sheeran, KRS-One, Leon Bridges, and more.

Zach Frydenlund3795 days ago
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Music

Watch Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Perform "White Privilege II" on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

The controversial single will be featured on thier upcoming album.

Chris Mench3812 days ago
Music

Macklemore Opens Up About White Guilt, Iggy Azalea, and More on 'Sway in the Morning'

The conversation about his new single, "White Privilege II," treks on.

Zach Frydenlund3826 days ago
Music

Macklemore Explains Why He Called Out Iggy Azalea on "White Privilege II"

Macklemore spoke with Rolling Stone about the reception to the song and more.

Zach Frydenlund3827 days ago
Pop Culture

Macklemore talked to #BlackLivesMatter's Deray McKesson about 'White Privilege II'

"Macklemore understands that awareness is the beginning, not the end, of the work."

feliksjose3829 days ago
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