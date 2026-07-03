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Macklemore Shares Video for Latest Single "Chant"
The song, featuring Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I, marks Macklemore's first record release of the year. It's expected to appear on his next album.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Reunite for New Single and Video "Next Year" f/ Windser
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis have reunited for their first collaboration in five years, with the release of the new single and music video "Next Year."
Macklemore Looks Back on Winning Best Rap Album Grammy Over Kendrick Lamar
During a recent appearance on 'People's Party with Talib Kweli,' Macklemore reflected on the 2014 Grammys and his controversial Best Rap album win.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Drop Powerful Video for "Drug Dealer" With Ariana DeBoo
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis get deep on their new song, "Drug Dealer."
Hilarious Photos Show Macklemore and His Mom Crashing a D.C. Wedding
Macklemore knows the only way to follow up a White House visit is to crash a random wedding. Thankfully, Macklemore snapped a good portion of his antics.
Macklemore Says He Should Have Warned Iggy Azalea About Her Name-Drop on "White Privilege II"
The song appeared on Macklemore's new album, 'This Unruly Mess I've Made.'
Stream Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' 'This Unruly Mess I've Made' Album Release Concert in Seattle
Watch the duo perform songs off the album for the first time.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' 'This Unruly Mess I've Made' Album Is Finally Here
The project features Chance the Rapper, YG, Ed Sheeran, KRS-One, Leon Bridges, and more.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Share a Powerful Message in the "Kevin" Video f/ Leon Bridges
The duo's new album comes out this week.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Reveal the Tracklist and Features for 'This Unruly Mess I've Made'
The album comes out later this month.
Listen to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Spoons" f/ Ryan Bedard
Happy Valentine's Day!
Watch Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Perform "White Privilege II" on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'
The controversial single will be featured on thier upcoming album.
Macklemore Opens Up About White Guilt, Iggy Azalea, and More on 'Sway in the Morning'
The conversation about his new single, "White Privilege II," treks on.
Macklemore Explains Why He Called Out Iggy Azalea on "White Privilege II"
Macklemore spoke with Rolling Stone about the reception to the song and more.
Macklemore talked to #BlackLivesMatter's Deray McKesson about 'White Privilege II'
"Macklemore understands that awareness is the beginning, not the end, of the work."
Listen to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "White Privilege II" f/ Jamila Woods
Off their upcoming album.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Reveal the Title, Cover Art, and Release Date for Their Upcoming Album
Their album drops next month.