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The City of Cleveland billed Tamir Rice's family for ambulance services
"This adds insult to homicide."
The rise and fall of Shaun King, former Black Lives Matter darling
How a respected activist couldn’t live up to his own standards.
Everything you need to know about the ongoing Planned Parenthood saga
In a sudden reversal, two anti-abortion activists have been indicted.
When being black, gay, and Muslim means you’re always being watched
New movie ‘Naz & Maalik’ looks at a day in the life of two Brooklyn teens.
Laverne Cox says TSA gave her a pat down, felt 'unsafe'
Security stopped her at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.
Macklemore talked to #BlackLivesMatter's Deray McKesson about 'White Privilege II'
"Macklemore understands that awareness is the beginning, not the end, of the work."
27.3 million Latinos can vote in 2016, so why won't they?
New study says Latino voters “punch below their weight."
College creates Whiteness History Month, accused of ‘whiteness-shaming’
Organizers say the event is about whiteness, not white people.
No one under 25 believes God created the universe in this European country
How do you think that happened?
Meet Tsai Ing-wen, the first woman elected president of Taiwan
"People want to see a government that is willing to listen."
Where White People Meet dating site founder: I'm not racist and here's proof
"The concept was borne from, I guess, maybe an equal rights point of view."
Obama delivers emotional speech announcing new gun control measures
"We need to feel the fierce urgency of now."
Republicans made Obama's skin darker in 2008 campaign ads
The images appealed to voters' racist biases.
The winner of Pornhub's $25K scholarship is the last person you'd expect
Porn just took an unexpectedly wholesome turn.
Worst bank robber hits the same bank the next day, gets caught on live TV
“It's that guy right there!"
The struggle to find jeans when you're a thicker man
There are too many factors to consider.
How Adam Sandler became an unlikely Latin American comedy icon
His movies may flop in the U.S., but they make bank in Mexico, Brazil, and more.
Suspected 'mastermind' of Paris attacks killed in raid
It took 24 hours for officials to identify him.