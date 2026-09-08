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feliksjose

Joined April 2015 | 45 posts
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Latest Stories

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The City of Cleveland billed Tamir Rice's family for ambulance services

"This adds insult to homicide."

feliksjose3872 days ago
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The rise and fall of Shaun King, former Black Lives Matter darling

How a respected activist couldn’t live up to his own standards.

feliksjose3884 days ago
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Everything you need to know about the ongoing Planned Parenthood saga

In a sudden reversal, two anti-abortion activists have been indicted.

feliksjose3887 days ago
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When being black, gay, and Muslim means you’re always being watched

New movie ‘Naz & Maalik’ looks at a day in the life of two Brooklyn teens.

feliksjose3887 days ago
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Laverne Cox says TSA gave her a pat down, felt 'unsafe'

Security stopped her at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

feliksjose3890 days ago
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Macklemore talked to #BlackLivesMatter's Deray McKesson about 'White Privilege II'

"Macklemore understands that awareness is the beginning, not the end, of the work."

feliksjose3890 days ago

27.3 million Latinos can vote in 2016, so why won't they?

New study says Latino voters “punch below their weight."

feliksjose3893 days ago
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College creates Whiteness History Month, accused of ‘whiteness-shaming’

Organizers say the event is about whiteness, not white people.

feliksjose3894 days ago
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No one under 25 believes God created the universe in this European country

How do you think that happened?

feliksjose3897 days ago

Meet Tsai Ing-wen, the first woman elected president of Taiwan

"People want to see a government that is willing to listen."

feliksjose3897 days ago
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Where White People Meet dating site founder: I'm not racist and here's proof

"The concept was borne from, I guess, maybe an equal rights point of view."

feliksjose3906 days ago

Obama delivers emotional speech announcing new gun control measures

"We need to feel the fierce urgency of now."

feliksjose3908 days ago
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Republicans made Obama's skin darker in 2008 campaign ads

The images appealed to voters' racist biases.

feliksjose3914 days ago
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The winner of Pornhub's $25K scholarship is the last person you'd expect

Porn just took an unexpectedly wholesome turn.

feliksjose3928 days ago
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Worst bank robber hits the same bank the next day, gets caught on live TV

“It's that guy right there!"

feliksjose3928 days ago
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The struggle to find jeans when you're a thicker man

There are too many factors to consider.

feliksjose3947 days ago
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How Adam Sandler became an unlikely Latin American comedy icon

His movies may flop in the U.S., but they make bank in Mexico, Brazil, and more.

feliksjose3954 days ago

Suspected 'mastermind' of Paris attacks killed in raid

It took 24 hours for officials to identify him.

feliksjose3955 days ago

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