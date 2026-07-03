Latest Stories
Rising Boxing Star Josué David Hernández Killed While Defending His Sister
The rising Mexican boxing star was killed while protecting his sister from what the police are calling a domestic violence incident.
Florida Woman Accused of Slicing Boyfriend With Machete After Infidelity Fight
Liz Frechel was arrested in Miami following an argument about her alleged infidelity.
Video of Wild Machete Fight in the Dominican Republic Shows Man Nonchalantly Pick Up His Hand After It Got Chopped Off
The fight between the two men was reportedly over a woman.
Georgia Man Attacks Driver With Machete in Road Rage Incident at Gas Station
The machete-wielding man was charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder.
Florida Man Threatens to Kill Neighbors With Machete Named 'Kindness'
In most places, "kill them with kindness" is a phrase about tolerance and patience. Not Florida, though.
Burger King Employee Threatens Boss With Machete and Gun After His Hours Are Reduced
The disgruntled employee showed up to the restaurant with semi-automatic rifle parts and a machete.
Man Armed With Machete Chases Creepy Clown to Create Your Living Nightmare
A man carrying a machete was spotted chasing a creepy clown in North Carolina on Tuesday night.
Machete Will Kill Baddies in Space
Actor Danny Trejo says 'Machete Kills' is getting an intergalatic sequel.
World’s Most Badass Convenience Store Clerk Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robber
A convenience store clerk in England really didn't want to get robbed, and fought off a machete-wielding man to prove it
Man Armed with Machete Stabs Three in Brooklyn
One of the victim's was in critical condition.
Machete Kills? More Like Machete Fearlessly Defends Deli at All Costs (Video)
Once the blade came out, it was a wrap.
Exclusive "Machete Kills" Clip: Machete Doesn't Play By the Rules
But he doesn't need to, because he's Machete.
Fantastic Fest Review: "Machete Kills" Takes Mex-ploitation into James Bond Territory
Genetically engineered super soldier clones? Space stations? Robert Rodriguez ups the insanity tenfold in the sequel for his Mex-ploitation franchise.
Man Armed with Machete Creates Tense Situation in Hollywood
Hollyweird at its finest.
Who Brings a Machete to a Cookout?
A man with a chip on his shoulder.
Manhattan Restaurant Miss Lily's Commissions Artist Toland Grinnell to Design a Sleek Machete
The tool is an important object in Jamaican culture.
"Machete" Producers Sue to Prevent "Machete Kills" From Being Released
If they get their way, the film may not make it to theaters.