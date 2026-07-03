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Latest Stories

Rising Boxing Star Josué David Hernández Killed in Machete Attack While Defending Sister
Sports

Rising Boxing Star Josué David Hernández Killed While Defending His Sister

The rising Mexican boxing star was killed while protecting his sister from what the police are calling a domestic violence incident.

Bernadette Giacomazzo218 days ago
First responders from State, Miami Beach, and the City of Miami on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida.
Life

Florida Woman Accused of Slicing Boyfriend With Machete After Infidelity Fight

Liz Frechel was arrested in Miami following an argument about her alleged infidelity.

Bernadette Giacomazzo234 days ago
Continuous lines of vehicles find gasoline at the Texaco station.
Life

Georgia Man Attacks Driver With Machete in Road Rage Incident at Gas Station

The machete-wielding man was charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder.

Jose Martinez2546 days ago
Police tape keeps people back
Life

Florida Man Threatens to Kill Neighbors With Machete Named 'Kindness'

In most places, "kill them with kindness" is a phrase about tolerance and patience. Not Florida, though.

Xavier Hamilton2743 days ago
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Burger King
Life

Burger King Employee Threatens Boss With Machete and Gun After His Hours Are Reduced

The disgruntled employee showed up to the restaurant with semi-automatic rifle parts and a machete.

Joshua Espinoza3104 days ago
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Life

Man Armed With Machete Chases Creepy Clown to Create Your Living Nightmare

A man carrying a machete was spotted chasing a creepy clown in North Carolina on Tuesday night.

Elizabeth King3601 days ago
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Pop Culture

Machete Will Kill Baddies in Space

Actor Danny Trejo says 'Machete Kills' is getting an intergalatic sequel.

fridagarza4120 days ago
Pop Culture

World’s Most Badass Convenience Store Clerk Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robber

A convenience store clerk in England really didn't want to get robbed, and fought off a machete-wielding man to prove it

Doug Sibor4266 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Man Armed with Machete Stabs Three in Brooklyn

One of the victim's was in critical condition.

Julian Kimble4416 days ago
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Pop Culture

Machete Kills? More Like Machete Fearlessly Defends Deli at All Costs (Video)

Once the blade came out, it was a wrap.

Julian Kimble4667 days ago
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Pop Culture

Exclusive "Machete Kills" Clip: Machete Doesn't Play By the Rules

But he doesn't need to, because he's Machete.

Tanya Ghahremani4678 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: "Machete Kills" Takes Mex-ploitation into James Bond Territory

Genetically engineered super soldier clones? Space stations? Robert Rodriguez ups the insanity tenfold in the sequel for his Mex-ploitation franchise.

Justin Monroe4684 days ago
Pop Culture

Man Armed with Machete Creates Tense Situation in Hollywood

Hollyweird at its finest.

Julian Kimble4819 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Who Brings a Machete to a Cookout?

A man with a chip on his shoulder.

Julian Kimble4846 days ago
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Style

Manhattan Restaurant Miss Lily's Commissions Artist Toland Grinnell to Design a Sleek Machete

The tool is an important object in Jamaican culture.

Justin Ray4902 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Machete" Producers Sue to Prevent "Machete Kills" From Being Released

If they get their way, the film may not make it to theaters.

Tanya Ghahremani4987 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Machete-Wielding Man Arrested at RNC in Tampa

Machete returns!

Julian Kimble5073 days ago

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