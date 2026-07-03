Machete Kills

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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

Machete Will Kill Baddies in Space

Actor Danny Trejo says 'Machete Kills' is getting an intergalatic sequel.

fridagarza4120 days ago
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Pop Culture

Why Amber Heard Isn't a Bigger Star: An Investigation

<em>3 Days to Kill</em> is her misguided wrong career choice.

MattBarone4531 days ago
Pop Culture

"Gravity" Is Unstoppable, Wins Weekend Box Office Again

Against new releases <em>Captain Phillips</em> and <em>Machete Kills</em>.

Tanya Ghahremani4660 days ago
Pop Culture

Weekend Reading: Danny Trejo Is Immortal

More proof of Danny Trejo being a badass, and other notable pop culture features.

Debbie Encalada4662 days ago
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Pop Culture

Personality Complex: "Machete Kills" Star Alexa Vega Is Way Past Child's Play

The actress gets candid about fame and fake friends.

Tara Aquino4663 days ago
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Pop Culture

20 Things You Didn't Know About Sofia Vergara

Stop staring and learn something about the star of "Machete Kills."

Debbie Encalada4664 days ago
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Music

Listen: Lady Gaga "Aura"

The lyric video is a trailer for the movie "Machete Kills."

krame014664 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Most Badass Moments from Danny Trejo's Actual Life

Danny Trejo's on-screen tough guy persona is no accident.

Jennifer Wood4666 days ago
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Pop Culture

Exclusive "Machete Kills" Clip: Machete Doesn't Play By the Rules

But he doesn't need to, because he's Machete.

Tanya Ghahremani4677 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: "Machete Kills" Takes Mex-ploitation into James Bond Territory

Genetically engineered super soldier clones? Space stations? Robert Rodriguez ups the insanity tenfold in the sequel for his Mex-ploitation franchise.

Justin Monroe4684 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Redband Trailer for "Machete Kills" Is Everything You Thought It Would Be

The sequel doesn't look like it holds any unexpected surprises.

Tanya Ghahremani4686 days ago
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Pop Culture

Charlie Sheen is Going By Carlos Estevez Now, ICYMI

His real name, but still.

nancy-stiles4802 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara Brings the Big Guns in "Machete Kills"

Like a deadly Katy Perry.

nancy-stiles4881 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Machete" Producers Sue to Prevent "Machete Kills" From Being Released

If they get their way, the film may not make it to theaters.

Tanya Ghahremani4986 days ago
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Pop Culture

Vanessa Hudgens To Star In Robert Rodriguez's "Machete Kills"

Vanessa Hudgens confirmed on her official website that she will have a role in Robert Rodriguez's Machete Kills.

Jason Serafino5099 days ago

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