Latest Stories
Machete Will Kill Baddies in Space
Actor Danny Trejo says 'Machete Kills' is getting an intergalatic sequel.
Why Amber Heard Isn't a Bigger Star: An Investigation
<em>3 Days to Kill</em> is her misguided wrong career choice.
"Gravity" Is Unstoppable, Wins Weekend Box Office Again
Against new releases <em>Captain Phillips</em> and <em>Machete Kills</em>.
Weekend Reading: Danny Trejo Is Immortal
More proof of Danny Trejo being a badass, and other notable pop culture features.
Personality Complex: "Machete Kills" Star Alexa Vega Is Way Past Child's Play
The actress gets candid about fame and fake friends.
20 Things You Didn't Know About Sofia Vergara
Stop staring and learn something about the star of "Machete Kills."
Listen: Lady Gaga "Aura"
The lyric video is a trailer for the movie "Machete Kills."
The Most Badass Moments from Danny Trejo's Actual Life
Danny Trejo's on-screen tough guy persona is no accident.
Exclusive "Machete Kills" Clip: Machete Doesn't Play By the Rules
But he doesn't need to, because he's Machete.
Fantastic Fest Review: "Machete Kills" Takes Mex-ploitation into James Bond Territory
Genetically engineered super soldier clones? Space stations? Robert Rodriguez ups the insanity tenfold in the sequel for his Mex-ploitation franchise.
The Redband Trailer for "Machete Kills" Is Everything You Thought It Would Be
The sequel doesn't look like it holds any unexpected surprises.
And Now, Here Is a Clip of Sofia Vergara Shooting Bullets From Her Bra in "Machete Kills"
This is basically the entire movie.
Charlie Sheen is Going By Carlos Estevez Now, ICYMI
His real name, but still.
Sofia Vergara Brings the Big Guns in "Machete Kills"
Like a deadly Katy Perry.
Despite Lawsuit, "Machete Kills" Has a Release Date
It's this year.
"Machete" Producers Sue to Prevent "Machete Kills" From Being Released
If they get their way, the film may not make it to theaters.
Vanessa Hudgens To Star In Robert Rodriguez's "Machete Kills"
Vanessa Hudgens confirmed on her official website that she will have a role in Robert Rodriguez's Machete Kills.
Charlie Sheen Cast As The President In "Machete Kills"
Hail to the sleaze.