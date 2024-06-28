Lupe Fiasco on Imagining Amy Winehouse’s 'Battle Raps' for 'Samurai' Album: ‘What Would Those Raps Sound Like?'

Words from the late Amy Winehouse proved to be a key source of inspiration for Lupe Fiasco in the development of his new album Samurai, out Friday.

In an interview with Jaelani Williams for BET, Lupe spoke at length about the eight-song album, connecting its overarching narrative to a voicemail captured in the critically acclaimed 2015 documentary Amy, directed by Asif Kapadia. Per Lupe, the scene in question, which sees Winehouse making mention of Wu-Tang Clan while telling producer Salaam Remi about her then-recent batch of "battle raps" she had written, not only led to the new album's title track but also inspired other moments on his ninth studio release.

"I keep coming out with all battle raps," Winehouse said in the doc, as seen in the clip here. "They’re just pouring out of me, like Wu-Tang stuff. But really neat, very beautifully alliterated little battle raps. So next time you wanna come for me and have a battle rap-off, I'm gonna kill you. Because I’m a samurai."

In "Samurai," released ahead of the album last month, Lupe uses a portion of Winehouse's words for the chorus, like so: