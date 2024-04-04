The rise of Derrick Lambert continues.

The man behind the viral "I Ain't Fresh?" moment has partnered with LRG on a shirt featuring his name and now famous phrase. The light blue lettering seemingly pays homage to where it all began last month, when he was clowned for his outfit outside of a Whataburger in Arlington, Texas.

Lambert was wearing a light blue and white striped Ralph Lauren polo, blue jeans, and light blue New Balances when he was recorded.

"I ain't fresh?" he asked, to which a woman off-camera responded, "You not fresh, no." Another person can be heard, saying, "Sometimes, you just gotta take your L, bro."