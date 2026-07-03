Stephen A. Smith Faces Backlash for Saying Shohei Ohtani Needing an Interpreter Harms Baseball (UPDATE)
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On the latest episode of 'First Tale,' Stephen A. Smith tried to make the point that the current face of baseball needing an interpreter is bad for the game.Brenton Blanchet
It is becoming increasingly likely that the Clippers will enter a full rebuild, and their veteran superstar could be on the move.Matt Burke
With Chris Paul announcing his retirement, we reveal 40 facts you probably didn't know about the Point God.Jose Martinez
From Donald Sterling’s racist rant to the Kawhi Leonard scandal, the Clippers' history is filled with embarrassing moments.Rashad Grove