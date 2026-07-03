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Mike Trout stands in the on-deck circle during an Anaheim Angels-New York Mets game in May 2026.
Bets

Mike Trout Injury Update: When Will Angels Star Return?

The three-time AL MVP has been out of action since June 17. How much longer will he be out for?

Matt Burke23 days ago
Inside the Brawl Between MLB Stars Jorge Soler and Reynaldo Lopez
Sports

MLB Stars Jorge Soler and Reynaldo López Clash After Inside Pitch Sparks Brawl

A first-inning homer, a hit-by-pitch, and a high fastball set the stage for a heated confrontation that erupted into a benches-clearing brawl.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
ASAP Rocky performs on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022
Music

ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Connection With Alleged Hollywood Shooting Incident

ASAP Rocky appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty in connection with charges over the alleged November 2021 shooting incident.

Trace William Cowen1431 days ago
Tyler Skaggs
Sports

Angels Employee Reportedly Gave Drugs to Tyler Skaggs to Abuse Together

A PR employee told federal agents he had supplied the athlete with opioids for years.

Joshua Espinoza2471 days ago
Tyler Scaggs
Sports

Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Died From Accidental Drug Overdose, Autopsy Finds

The 27-year-old was found dead in his Texas hotel room in early July.

Joshua Espinoza2514 days ago
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tyler skaggs angels no hitter
Sports

Angels Throw No-Hitter in Tyler Skaggs Tribute

The performance came hours before what would've been his birthday.

Alex Galbraith2562 days ago
Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
Sports

Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Has Died at 27

27-year-old Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died.

Xavier Hamilton2574 days ago
Shohei Ohtani Crushing MLB; Paul George “Can See” Staying in OKC | Out of Bounds
Sports

Shohei Ohtani Crushing MLB; Paul George “Can See” Staying in OKC | Out of Bounds

On today's episode, Gilbert Arenas and the #OutofBounds boys kick things off by talking about fights. Next, they react to Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina trying to fight Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo for referring to him as “motherf*cker” while arguing a called third strike with an umpire. Are athletes bec

Complex3022 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Angels Pitcher Matt Shoemaker Takes a 105-MPH Line Drive to His Head

Matt Shoemaker suffered a small skull fracture and hematoma, and will be kept overnight in a hospital for observation.

Dana Scott3604 days ago
Sports

Angels Fan Holding a Toddler Nearly Falls Over a Railing Trying to Pick Up a Baseball

This guy won't be winning any Father of the Year trophies.

Chris Yuscavage3987 days ago

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